How does the body get rid of BPA? BPA can enter the body in a variety of ways, explained Rebecca Fuoco, director of science communications for the Green Science Policy Institute, who was not involved in this study. “We are exposed because they leach from containers and other products into the food we eat, the water we drink, and the dust we inadvertently ingest or inhale. We are further exposed through skin absorption,” she detailed. Once BPA is in the body, it needs to be removed. “As part of [typical] living, the body encounters many toxic compounds either from the diet, from the environment, or (as) by-products of metabolism,” Dr. T. Peter Stein, professor of surgery at the Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine and lead author of this study told Medical News Today when explaining how BPA is normally removed from the body. “Most of these are insoluble and so cannot be excreted directly into the urine. To make them water soluble so they can be transported in the bloodstream to the kidneys and then excreted, the liver adds a very water-soluble compound, glucose , to the toxin,” he explained. “Doing so enables the formerly insoluble compound to be easily and rapidly excreted in the urine. The process of adding glucose to one of these other insoluble compounds is known as glucuronidation ,” he noted. According to the researchers, a person’s ability to detoxify BPA from the body varies genetically. Those who have a harder time eliminating BPA from their system find their organs and tissues exposed to the chemical at higher concentrations for longer periods.

Lowered BPA removal abilities For this study, Dr. Stein and his colleagues recruited about 150 children from clinics at Rutgers-NJ Medical School. They then measured how efficiently three different groups of young participants — those with autism, those with ADHD, and those without either condition used as a control group — were able to use glucuronidation to remove BPA from their bodies. The study found the glucuronidation ability of children with autism was 10% less than that of the control group. And study participants with ADHD were 17% less efficient than children without either condition. “With regard to autism, we felt the hypothesis was plausible and put a lot of work into evaluating it. We were pleased [t]hat the study confirmed the autism part of our hypothesis,” Dr. Stein said. However, he said they did not expect the same results with the ADHD group. “We were surprised to find the same compromised glucuronidation with ADHD. We had hypothesized that the BPA effect was unique to autism, so ADHD served as a second control group,” he added. Dr. Stein said the next steps planned for this research will be to complete a study examining whether or not compromised glucuronidation of BPA is inherited from the mothers to children with autism.