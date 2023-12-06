Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a link between early-onset coronary heart disease and dementia risk. Susana Ramírez/Stocksy

To investigate the potential connection between the age at which coronary heart disease is initially diagnosed and the development of dementia, researchers examined health data from the UK Biobank.

The new research suggests that individuals who are diagnosed with coronary heart disease as adults, especially when diagnosed before the age of 45, might face a heightened likelihood of developing dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia as they grow older.

The findings underscore the need to consider heart health as a potential factor in cognitive well-being.

Dementia is a major health condition affecting older adults, leading to dependence and reduced functioning.

A recent report from the World Health Organization revealed that in 2019, there were 55.2 million people worldwide living with dementia, and this number is expected to rise to 78 million by 2030.

This increase is due to factors like longer life expectancy and more dementia risk factors, which have caused a significant increase in dementia-related deaths, reaching 1.6 million in 2019 and making dementia the seventh leading cause of death.

Unfortunately, treatment options remain limited. Therefore, it’s crucial for healthcare professionals to focus on early detection and intervention in dementia risk factors.

This can help slow down cognitive decline and, ideally, delay or prevent the onset of dementia.

A new study examined the link between coronary heart disease and dementia. It is thought to be the first extensive examination of whether the age at which coronary heart disease is diagnosed could influence the likelihood of developing dementia in the future.

The study recorded a substantial number of dementia cases, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia throughout the study period.

Notably, individuals with coronary heart disease (CHD) were found to face higher risks of developing dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia compared to those without this heart condition.

Even after considering factors like age and lifestyle, individuals with coronary heart disease had a 36% increased risk of dementia, a 13% higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and a significant 78% greater risk of vascular dementia.