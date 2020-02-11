There are many questions about the novel Coronavirus that remain unanswered, such as “how does the virus spread?” and “where did it originate?” Now, Chinese-based researchers say they think the pangolin — a scaly, otherwise harmless mammal that eats ants — may have spread the virus to humans.

When coronaviruses spread to humans, it is usually via contact with an animal that carries the virus.



Medical News Today has recently published an extensive feature on the new virus, explaining that some of the most common carriers for coronaviruses are bats.



However, bats are unlikely to transmit the virus directly to humans, so, as with most similar viruses — such as SARS and MERS — an intermediary animal is usually the one responsible. For SARS, this was the civet cat, while dromedaries helped spread MERS.



When contacted by MNT a few days ago, The World Health Organization (WHO) said they did not yet know the specific source of the novel coronavirus.

“Researchers in China are studying this but have not yet identified a source,” they said at the time.



Only a few days later, researchers Shen Yongyi and Xiao Lihua of South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou announced in a press conference that they might have identified the pangolin as the source of the virus.



The announcement, “Pangolin is found as a potential intermediate host of new coronavirus in South China,” can be found on the university’s website.