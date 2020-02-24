A research letter published this week describes the case of a woman in China who spread COVID-19 to five people without displaying any symptoms.

The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks any time they are in a public setting. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they have contracted it, including those who are asymptomatic. People should wear cloth face masks while continuing to practice physical distancing. Note: It is critical that surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers.

Although international efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak are in full swing, some view this recent finding as a cause for concern.

To date, the vast majority of cases have occurred in China, but the virus has now spread to 29 other countries.

Scientists have demonstrated that the new virus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, can be passed from human to human. Studies have also shown that some people can be infected by the virus but display few or no symptoms.