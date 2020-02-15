A recent paper looks at how long coronaviruses can survive on various types of surfaces. It finds that the virus tends to persist longer in colder, more humid conditions. The authors also ask how we can destroy coronaviruses.

The novel coronavirus, now officially known as COVID-19, has been making headlines since it first came to light, late in 2019. Spreading from China to 23 other countries, COVID-19 has now infected 45,171 people .

Because this version of the coronavirus is new to science, researchers are scrambling to understand how to treat infections, and how to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

Because there are no specific treatments for COVID-19, many experts are focusing on prevention.

Scientists from the Greifswald University Hospital and Ruhr-Universität Bochum, both in Germany, recently compiled information from 22 studies on coronaviruses. Their work helps us understand how long coronaviruses survive on surfaces, and how people may be able to destroy them.

The authors initially compiled the information for inclusion in an upcoming textbook; but, author Eike Steinmann explains that “under the circumstances, the best approach was to publish these verified scientific facts in advance, in order to make all information available at a glance.”

Their work, which appears in The Journal of Hospital Infection, focuses on the coronaviruses responsible for two of the most recent outbreaks: severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Their paper also draws information from studies that investigated veterinary coronaviruses, such as transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGEV), mouse hepatitis, and canine coronavirus.