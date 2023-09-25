Share on Pinterest A new biomarker may help detect Parkinson’s and related conditions before symptom onset. Image credit: Santi Nuñez/Stocksy. More than 10 million people globally have Parkinson’s disease.

Diagnosing Parkinson’s disease can be difficult as there is currently no specific test.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden have identified a new biomarker that can be used to identify people living with Parkinson’s disease and other related diseases, even years before a person develops symptoms. More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder affecting a person’s ability to move. Currently, no specific laboratory or imaging tests are available to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. Doctors can make a diagnosis based on any brain imaging and early symptoms. However, this can make prognosis difficult. Now researchers from Lund University in Sweden have identified a new biomarker that can be used to identify people living with Parkinson’s disease and other related diseases, even years before a person develops symptoms. This study was recently published in the journal Nature Aging .

What is a biomarker? A biomarker — short for biological marker — is a medical sign that helps in the diagnosis of a disease or to indicate a physiological state of interest. Biomarkers can be found in the body’s tissues, blood , urine , and other bodily fluids, and can be detected by analyzing a sample. They can also be detected at a cellular or molecular level such as by looking at a person’s genes. A biomarker is also measurable. For example, a person’s blood pressure, body temperature, and body weight are considered physiological biomarkers as they provide measurable “snapshots” of where the body is in terms of health. There are also molecular biomarkers , such as a person’s cholesterol level, or substances measured in a biopsy. Over the past few years, researchers have focused on finding biomarkers for specific diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease , multiple sclerosis , kidney disease, eczema, and depression .

A new biomarker for Parkinson’s and related diseases For this new research, Dr. Oskar Hansson — a professor of neurology at Lund University, consultant at Skåne University Hospital, and lead author of this study — and his team used advanced techniques to measure thousands of proteins in samples from 428 people. Of the total number of participants, 347 acted as healthy controls, and 81 were people with Lewy body dementia, a condition that often occurs in Parkinson’s disease. The scientists found that if a person had a disorder affecting their dopamine system — as is the case with Parkinson’s — they had an elevated level of a specific protein called DOPA decarboxylase (DCC) in their cerebrospinal fluid, regardless of where they were in terms of disease progression. The researchers verified their findings in an additional group of study participants, and found that the new biomarker also significantly increased in their bloodstream, providing a safer diagnostic tool and method. “This study shows for the first time that the protein DCC is elevated in both cerebrospinal fluid and blood in patients with Parkinsonian disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, progressive supranuclear palsy , and multiple system atrophy ,” Dr. Hansson told Medical News Today. “We even found that the levels were increased before symptom onset and could predict subsequent development of clinical disease,” he added. “That could be important for future clinical trials aiming at evaluating novel therapies that might slow down or halt the disease progression before symptom onset.”