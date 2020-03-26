A molecule involved in the brain’s mechanism for resolving inflammation might stave off memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease, a study in mice suggests.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that reducing chronic inflammation in the brain may prevent memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease and Down syndrome.

Inflammation is a normal part of the immune system’s response to harmful stimuli, such as pathogens and toxins.

Once the body has neutralized the threat, it deploys specialized molecules that resolve the inflammation.

However, this inflammation-resolving mechanism can fail, resulting in chronic inflammation. This has implications in a wide range of illnesses, including heart disease, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease .

Alzheimer’s may affect as many as 5.5 million people in the United States and millions more around the world.

The condition is a progressive, irreversible brain disorder that reduces memory and cognitive skills over many years.

A new study raises the prospect that by damping down inflammation, a molecule that is part of the brain’s inflammation-resolving mechanism called RvE1 (short for Resolvin E1) could prevent memory loss in individuals with Down syndrome and similarly in Alzheimer’s disease.