About 55 million people globally have Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

As scientists expect that number to continue to grow each year, there has been much focus on developing new treatments for the condition.

Researchers from UC San Diego School of Medicine have found a hematopoietic stem cell transplant can protect against memory loss, neuroinflammation, and beta-amyloid build-up in an Alzheimer's mouse model. In the latest research, a team from UC San Diego School of Medicine has found a specific type of stem cell transplant can protect against memory loss, neuroinflammation , and beta-amyloid build-up in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. This study was recently published in the journal Cell Reports .

Stem cells to differentiate into brain immune cells According to Dr. Stephanie Cherqui, professor of pediatrics in the Division of Genetics at UC San Diego School of Medicine and senior author of this study, the researchers decided to study how hematopoietic stem cells might help in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease because previous research showed that hematopoietic stem cells could differentiate into microglia . These are a type of immune cells in the brain. “Microglia are activated and inflammatory in Alzheimer’s disease,” she explained to Medical News Today. “When microglia are activated, they can lead to neurodegeneration by destroying the neurons. Thus, we hypothesized that transplanting healthy hematopoietic stem cells may provide healthy microglia in the brain and prevent neuroinflammation and therefore prevent neurodegeneration.” – Dr. Stephanie Cherqui Previous research has linked microglia inflammation to Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, scientists have found inflammation caused by microglia can lead to beta-amyloid build-up in the brain, which is considered one of the main causes of Alzheimer’s disease, alongside that of another brain protein called tau.

Alzheimer’s symptoms improved in mouse models For this study, Dr. Cherqui and her team used a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease to test their theory. The scientists transplanted healthy hematopoietic stem cells into mice with Alzheimer’s disease. “We are using hematopoietic stem cells, which are bone marrow stem cells that give rise to blood and immune cells,” Dr. Cherqui detailed. “To transplant new hematopoietic stem cells, we have to remove the host bone marrow stem cells by irradiation or chemotherapy , and then infuse the new hematopoietic stem cells that will reconstitute the bone marrow and will reside there for the life of the mice or humans, providing a reservoir of new healthy blood cells and microglia to the host,” she explained. Upon analysis, researchers found that both memory loss and neurocognitive impairment were entirely prevented in Alzheimer’s mouse models receiving a stem cell transplant. Those mice also exhibited improved object recognition and risk perception, as well as normal anxiety levels and locomotor activity, compared to Alzheimer’s mouse models that did not receive the stem cell transplant. “We were expecting to see a beneficial effect of the stem cell transplant but we were surprised by the dramatic impact with complete rescue of the neurocognitive function and complete prevention of the neuroinflammation,” Dr. Cherqui said.

Transplant reduced beta-amyloid plaques The scientists then took a closer look at the brains of the Alzheimer’s mouse models treated with stem cells. They found that those mice had a significant reduction of beta-amyloid plaques in the hippocampus and cortex areas of the brain. “Beta-amyloid accumulation also eventually leads to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease so it is important to observe a reduction of this toxic material in the brain,” Dr. Cherqui said. “However, I believe that the main impact of the stem cell transplant that explain the full rescue of the phenotype is the prevention of microglia activation and neuroinflammation.” Additionally, the stem cell transplant reduced microgliosis and neuroinflammation and helped keep the blood-brain barrier healthy.