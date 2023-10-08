The results indicate that drinking unsweetened coffee might benefit weight management. However, they should be replicated with future research to confirm the findings.

A study recently published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has now found that drinking unsweetened coffee was associated with a small amount of weight loss, while adding sugar to coffee was associated with some weight gain.

Coffee might be enjoyable as a beverage, but experts are still working on understanding its full health benefits and how adding other ingredients, such as cream or sugar, may influences potential health benefits.

For this research, the authors wanted to see if drinking coffee contributed to weight loss. They also wanted to examine how adding cream, sugar, or non-dairy whitener to the coffee influenced the health outcome.

This research examined data from three major health studies: the Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. This allowed researchers access to a large amount of data and participants.

They then selected participants for their analysis who met certain inclusion criteria. For example, they chose not to include certain participants who had missing data or already had cancer, heart disease, or diabetes at baseline. In total, they included just over 155,000 participants in their analysis.

Researchers were able to look at data from food frequency questionnaires that participants filled out at baseline and then every 4 years. Participants answered how often they consumed coffee, decaffeinated or regular, and how much cream, sugar, or non-dairy whitener they added. Researchers did not examine adding fat-free creamer or whitener or adding milk.

They then also looked at the weight changes that occurred every four years. They accounted for several covariates, including the consumption of certain foods, alcohol intake, physical activity, and medical conditions.

The researchers found that drinking 1 cup of coffee daily, whether decaf or regular, was associated with a loss of 0.12 kilograms (kg) of body weight over 4 years.

In contrast, adding one teaspoon of sugar daily was associated with 0.09 kg of weight gain over 4 years. Researchers found that their associations were stronger among participants with a higher BMI and younger age.

They also found that adding whitener or cream was not associated with any significant weight gain.

The authors concluded in the study paper that:

“Our results may be particularly relevant as an effective weight management strategy among people with overweight and obesity as the observed weight gain associated with adding sugar was higher in these participants. The findings raise questions of a potentially even more detrimental impact on weight by commercial coffee drinks with higher amounts of added sugar.”

However, it is essential to note the overall modest contribution of coffee on weight, either with or without sugar.

Beata Rydyger, a registered nutritionist based in Los Angeles, CA, and nutritional contributor to HPVHUB, not involved in this research, shared her view on the study with Medical News Today.

“The study found that drinking unsweetened coffee (caffeinated or decaffeinated) had a small impact on weight loss,” Rydyger told us, emphasizing that “[y]ou’d have to drink 3 cups a day to lose just 1 pound over 4 years!”

“Conversely, the study found that adding sugar to coffee (or other foods and beverages) actually led to weight gain, counteracting any potential weight loss from drinking coffee,” she added.

“But the weight gain was also modest,” she pointed out. “Participants gained only 0.2 lbs [pounds, equivalent to 0.09 kg] for each teaspoon of sugar they added to their daily coffee so the risk of putting on any serious belly fat is only a risk for people who add a lot of sugar to their coffees.”