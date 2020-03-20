New research into data from more than 200 people who received medical care for COVID-19 reveals that almost half of this group experienced digestive symptoms, such as loss of appetite and diarrhea.

Please note that since we originally wrote this article, the authors have made some corrections to their study, following access to additional data. We have now amended our article to reflect those corrections.

As the world races to find the best ways to cope with the new coronavirus, researchers continue to contribute to our understanding of COVID-19, the disease that the virus causes.

The exact symptoms are a main point of interest. As with many other viral infections, SARS-CoV-2 infections cause different symptoms in different people.

But which symptoms are the most common, and which others are still likely to affect a significant number of people?

According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), three of the most common symptoms are a fever, coughing, and some difficulty breathing.

However, people with COVID-19 have reported many other symptoms , including digestive ones.

While the WHO still consider digestive symptoms to be uncommon, a new study from the Wuhan Medical Treatment Expert Group for COVID-19 suggests that such symptoms may be more widespread than specialists had thought.