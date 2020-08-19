Yesterday, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci spoke at a live Town Hall meeting hosted by Healthline. Below, we highlight some of the main points that the panel discussed.

Widely considered the United States’ leading epidemiologist, Dr. Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984.

As the NIAID website explains, “Dr. Fauci has advised six Presidents on [HIV or AIDS] and many other domestic and global health issues.”

His extensive work in immunology has helped bring to fruition therapies for conditions that were once fatal, such as polyarteritis nodosa, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and lymphomatoid granulomatosis.

Now, with COVID-19 at the forefront of everyone’s mind, he has become a figurehead for robust science during dark times.

Among other topics covered at the Healthline Town Hall meeting, he spoke about returning to school and the ongoing social and scientific challenges presented by COVID-19.

Joining Dr. Fauci on the virtual stage were Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, Chief Medical Officer at Healthline, and two Healthline advisors: mental health specialist Dr. Timothy Legg, and pulmonologist and front-line physician Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

Setting the scene for the discussion, Dr. Dasgupta spoke about the range of emotions he experienced working on the front-line during a pandemic, his overarching drive to remain positive, and how his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Legg talked about the wave of anxiety impacting many of his patients in recent months: anxieties based around health and the health of loved ones, school closures, returning to school, childcare, anxieties about job security and financial concerns, and the increase in intimate partner violence.

As an expert in substance abuse, he also mentions the difficulties some of his clients have experienced with abstinence during the pandemic.