A study of COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths from March to December 2020 finds that a greater number occurred in states led by Republican governors.

The study suggests that the less stringent remediation measures taken by Republican governors have likely led to the imbalance.

The study provides statistical evidence about the danger of political polarization.

A study from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School Of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland, finds that states with Republican governors have experienced the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The early days of the pandemic saw the “blue” Democrat-led states hit the hardest. However, by mid-Spring of 2020, the so-called “red” states saw much higher caseloads, a trend that continues.

The study suggests that policy differences between the two parties regarding safety measures, such as mask and social distancing policies, likely account for the disparity.

“Governors’ party affiliation may have contributed to a range of policy decisions that, together, influenced the spread of the virus.” – study senior author Dr. Sara Benjamin-Neelon

Dr. Benjamin-Neelon adds, “These findings underscore the need for state policy actions that are guided by public health considerations rather than by partisan politics.”



The authors of the study say that political polarization led to politicized responses to the disease that have resulted in worst-case numbers.

The study, “Associations Between Governor Political Affiliation and COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, and Testing in the U.S.,” appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.