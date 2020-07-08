New research suggests that the seemingly unusual phenomenon of “happy” hypoxia, or silent hypoxemia, in people with COVID-19 can be explained by long-established principles of respiratory science. Share on Pinterest A new study attempts to explain happy hypoxia in COVID-19 patients. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study has suggested that “long-established principles of respiratory physiology” can explain the otherwise confusing presence of silent hypoxemia patients with COVID-19. The research, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, may help clinicians better support patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Silent hypoxemia The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic holds many mysteries. Among the more baffling has been the frequency of silent hypoxemia, or happy hypoxia, as it has been dubbed in the media. Hypoxemia is defined as “a decrease in the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood.” As blood oxygen levels begin to reduce, a person may experience shortness of breath, also called dyspnea. If blood oxygen levels continue to fall, the organs may shut down, and the issue becomes life threatening. COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory illness, and a severe case can reduce the amount of oxygen that the lungs can absorb. Blood oxygen levels have been found to be very low in some COVID-19 patients. As reported in various media sources, including Science, despite low blood oxygen levels, some patients appear to be functioning without serious issues or even shortness of breath. According to the authors of the present research, the condition “is especially bewildering to physicians and is considered as defying basic biology.” The lead author of the study, Dr. Martin J. Tobin — a professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Loyola University Medical Center, in Maywood, IL — noted that “In some instances, the patient is comfortable and using a phone at a point when the physician is about to insert a breathing [endotracheal] tube and connect the patient to a mechanical ventilator, which, while potentially lifesaving, carries its own set of risks.”