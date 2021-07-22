Share on Pinterest New research finds that last year, 50% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 developed at least one complication. Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty images In a study of patients hospitalized in the UK with SARS-CoV-2 infection, approximately one-half of patients developed at least one complication.

The complication rate was high among all age groups with and without preexisting health conditions.

Kidney, complex respiratory, and systemic complications were most frequent. Neurological, gastrointestinal or liver, and cardiovascular complications also occurred, with neurological complications associated with the poorest functional outcomes.

About 27% of the survivors had a decreased ability to take care of themselves following hospitalization, which may impact long-term healthcare and societal burden. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a disease that usually causes mild respiratory symptoms in most people. However, some individuals with certain underlying medical conditions and older adults may be at greater risk for severe illness. In severe cases of COVID-19, an overactive immune response to the presence of the SARS-Co-V2 virus may occur, which may also cause damage to other organs of the body. Complications related to damage of the blood vessels, kidneys, eyes, brain, skin, heart, and gastrointestinal organs may result from severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Current data focusing on mortality outcomes from COVI-19 in the United Kingdom demonstrate that 26% of patients admitted to the hospital with SARS-Co-V2 infection die from their illness. However, there is a lack of data regarding morbidity related to in-hospital complications and the long-term physical and mental health burdens of patients who survive COVID-19. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

Need for morbidity data A collaboration of researchers from the Department of Health and Social Care, Imperial College London, Public Health England, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool, University of Nottingham, University of Oxford, and the University of Sheffield — all based in the U.K. — studied the incidence of short-term complications and association with sex, ethnicity, age, and patient outcomes. Their findings now appear in The Lancet . The study took place in 302 U.K. healthcare facilities between January 17 and August 4, 2020. It enrolled 80,388 patients 19 years or older hospitalized with highly suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of these, the researchers included 73,197 patients in the analysis. The average age of patients included in the study was 71 years, with the majority being male (56%) and white (74%). Eighty-one percent of the patients had underlying conditions at baseline. The study measured the incidence of in-hospital neurological, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, complex respiratory, acute kidney injury, and other systemic complications. The trial also examined the patient’s ability for self-care. Nurses and medical students collected data at specified intervals: on admission, on days 1, 3, 9 of the hospital stay, and at discharge (or at 28 days if not discharged).