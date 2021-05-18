Share on Pinterest New research examines a potential connection between gray matter volume and COVID-19. Photo editing by Stephen Kelly; Science Photo Library – ZEPHYR/Getty Images

A study found that patients who required oxygen therapy for COVID-19 had lower gray matter volume in the frontal lobe of their brain compared with patients who did not require supplemental oxygen.

Reduced gray matter in the frontal lobe also had links with more severe disability up to 6 months after recovery from COVID-19.

Patients who experienced fever had lower gray matter volume in the temporal lobe compared with those who did not.

However, the study was small, so scientists need to conduct more research to confirm the results.

Around 15% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience neurological complications. The symptoms, which are more common in severely ill patients, include impaired consciousness, confusion, and agitation.

However, the physical effects of COVID-19 on the brain are poorly understood.

In a new study, researchers led by Georgia State University in Atlanta analyzed the CT scans of patients undergoing evaluations for neurological symptoms at a specialist hospital in Brescia, Italy.

The team assessed the amount of gray matter, which mostly comprises the cell bodies of neurons, in the outer layer or cortex of the patients’ brains.

Out of a total of 120 patients, 58 had COVID-19, while 62 did not. The team matched the two groups by age, gender, and other diseases.

While the researchers found no significant differences in gray matter volume between the two groups, they did find differences among the patients with COVID-19.

Those who needed oxygen therapy had reduced gray matter in the frontal lobes of their brain compared with those who did not.

Lower gray matter volume in the frontal regions also had links with more severe disability — which the researchers measured on the modified Rankin scale — up to 6 months after discharge from the hospital.

In addition, patients who experienced a fever during their illness had reduced gray matter in the temporal lobes of their brain compared with those who did not have this symptom.

The research appears in the journal Neurobiology of Stress.