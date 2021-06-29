Share on Pinterest New research finds that MIS-C disproportionately affects Black and Latino children. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Children exposed to SARS-CoV-2 are at risk of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

Symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of various organs, which can be fatal. However, treatments are available.

A study from a Washington, D.C., hospital finds that MIS-C disproportionately affects Black and Latino children.

Much remains to be learned about MIS-C, including the best way to treat it.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is one of the most severe and mystifying threats associated with SARS-CoV-2 infections. This potentially life threatening condition primarily affects people under 21 years. It is characterized by the inflammation of the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys, eyes, skin, or gastrointestinal organs.

Although MIS-C can be successfully treated if detected early enough, it is a disease of exclusion, making diagnosis difficult. Although children with MIS-C test positive for a current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, they may be asymptomatic, with no outward sign that infection has even occurred.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 3,724 children in the United States have been diagnosed with MIS-C as of May 2021. The study found that heart complications, including systolic myocardial dysfunction and valvular regurgitation, frequently occurred in children critically ill with MIS-C.

A study from Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., finds that MIS-C disproportionately affects Black and Latino children, with Black children at significantly greater risk of MIS-C.

With this research, the study’s authors hoped to develop a clearer picture of the impact of MIS-C and to help identify patterns that could promote early detection and successful treatment.

The study suggests that early detection and standardized treatment can nearly eliminate short-term mortality as an outcome of the condition.

Dr. Roberta DeBiasi is the study’s lead author and is chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s National. Dr. DeBiasi says:

“Data like this will be critical for the development of clinical trials around the long-term implications of MIS-C. Our study sheds light on the demographic, clinical and biomarker features of this disease, as well as viral load and viral sequencing.”

The research published in The Journal of Pediatrics.