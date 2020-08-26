A new study has explored an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for intranasal administration. The scientists show that just one dose may protect against infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus. Share on Pinterest The findings of a recent study may be promising for researchers working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 is intensifying. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies around the world are working around the clock to develop novel vaccines. Although most experimental COVID-19 vaccines are injectable, a recent study in mice has investigated a vaccine for intranasal administration. People receive these types of vaccine through the nose. The findings of the new study suggest that the vaccine acts as a shield against SARS-CoV-2 after just one dose. The study authors recently published their research in the journal Cell. They hope to test the vaccine in nonhuman primates in the future.

A single dose Scientists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis are developing this new intranasal vaccine. To design it, they used an altered adenovirus. Like other viruses, adenoviruses can cause the common cold. Scientists also use them to develop a range of vaccines, including those for tuberculosis and Ebola. Medical News Today asked senior study author Prof. Michael S. Diamond why the research team decided to look for an intranasal vaccine. He explained: “There is precedent for this with influenza vaccines. Hence, we thought we might see improved mucosal (local) immune responses in the respiratory tract that might better control SARS-CoV-2 infection.” The team inserted the novel coronavirus’s spike protein into the adenovirus. Coronaviruses use this spike protein to colonize cells. The researchers first modified the adenovirus to prevent it from causing illness in the mice. This benign adenovirus then works as a vehicle to carry the spike protein into the nose and prepares the body to initiate an immune defense against SARS-CoV-2. The researchers also showed that this vaccine integrates two mutations into the spike protein. These mutations fix the spike proteins into a rigid form that promotes the formation of antibodies.