A new editorial takes an in-depth look at the occupational groups with a high risk of COVID-19, including some of the stigmatization that these groups experience.

As the global number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, scientists are grappling with numerous questions about the novel coronavirus.

Many of these questions concern the ways in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted: “How does the virus spread?” “How long does it survive on surfaces?” “Which disinfectants can kill the virus?”

Since the first documented case of an asymptomatic person infecting others with SARS-CoV-2, the medical community has been aware that people may be contagious before they exhibit symptoms.

Still, the majority of the transmission is from people who have significant symptoms, and a considerable number of cases are related to occupational exposure.

In this context, David Koh — a professor at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s PAPRSB Institute of Health Sciences — took an in-depth look at the occupational risks of COVID-19.

Prof. Koh — who has served as an occupational health consultant for the World Health Organization (WHO) and who is currently a member of the Brunei Research Council Working Group — published his analysis as an editorial in the journal Occupational Medicine.