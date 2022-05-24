Share on Pinterest A repurposed antibiotic shows promise as a COVID-19 treatment in mice. Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images There is still no cure for the coronavirus, which to date is responsible for more than 6 million deaths worldwide.

Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France say an existing antibiotic shows promise repurposed as a potential treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a mouse model.

The existing drug is called clofoctol. Scientists plan to test it for COVID-19 in humans in a phase 3 clinical trial. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have put much emphasis on the creation of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as potential medications to treat the disease. Current research efforts to find a therapeutic agent for coronavirus include the antiviral drugs molnupiravir and remdesivir, as well as an antimalarial drug called atovaquone. However, there is still no cure for the coronavirus. Now, researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France say the antibacterial drug clofoctol shows promise as a potential treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 via a mouse model. The study was recently published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Clofoctol and drug repurposing Clofoctol is an antibiotic drug used for the treatment of bacterial respiratory tract infections. It is also sometimes used to prevent infections after throat, nose, and ear surgeries. This is not the first time researchers have identified clofoctol as a repurposed drug for the treatment of other conditions. In May 2021, a study showed the antibiotic drug as a possible treatment for prostate cancer and neuroglioma. And in May 2019, researchers identified clofoctol as a suppressant of glioma stem cells , which are the primary cause of malignant tumors in the central nervous system. The idea of drug repurposing is certainly not new. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has placed an increased focus in looking at already developed and approved drugs as a possible remedy, rather than waiting the years it takes to develop a brand new medication. According to Dr. Jean Dubuisson, head of the Center for Infection and Immunity of Lille at the Pasteur Institute, and co-lead author of this study, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the objective of this study was to rapidly identify a drug compound that could potentially be tested in a clinical trial. “Drug repurposing can accelerate the time for using it in humans since such a drug has already been tested for its toxicity and tolerability in humans,” he explained to MNT. “Developing de novo a new drug takes much more time because it needs chemical optimization, with a lot of preclinical validations, and it can take 10-15 years for such a development.”

Identifying one drug in almost 2,000 Researchers identified clofoctol from a database of almost 2,000 approved drugs to find ones that showed antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2. “After the first screen, among the 1,942 compounds tested, we identified [21] molecules with potential antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Dubuisson explained. “However, only a limited number of these molecules, including clofoctol, were confirmed in additional experiments.” “Clofoctol was finally chosen because of its pharmacological properties,” he added. “Indeed, this compound accumulates in human lungs at a concentration much higher than the concentrations showing antiviral activity in cell culture.” Through the study, Dubuisson and his team tested the effectiveness of clofoctol both in vitro in cell cultures and within transgenic mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. At the conclusion of the study, researchers found mice treated with clofoctol had a lower SARS-CoV-2 viral load in their lungs. Additionally, the mice had reduced lung inflammation.