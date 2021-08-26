Share on Pinterest New research introduces a simplified CPAP machine that may help COVID-19 patients breathe. University Leeds/Mengo Hospital COVID-19, a disease resulting from infection with SARS-CoV-2, has required the healthcare system to provide respiratory support for a significant number of people with moderate-to-severe symptoms.

People with COVID-19 may need supplemental oxygen, assistive breathing devices, or the use of a ventilator to be able to breathe.

Experts are still developing recommendations for types of oxygen delivery and respiratory assistance.

Some research efforts are focusing on making oxygen delivery methods more cost effective and available in areas with limited resources. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Infections with SARS-CoV-2 are ongoing, with more than 38 million total cases of COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic started. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are continuing to find innovative ways to supply people with the care they need, including developing simpler ways to support breathing. One recent report that appears in Frontiers in Medical Technology explains the development of a lighter, easier-to-use, and simpler form of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. This device could serve to help ease the breathing of people with COVID-19 in areas with limited oxygen resources. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

COVID-19 and oxygen recommendations COVID-19 is an illness that the virus SARS-CoV-2 causes. It often causes respiratory symptoms , such as shortness of breath or congestion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that treatment for people with COVID-19 “consists of infection prevention and control measures and supportive care, including supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilatory support when indicated.” Research is ongoing regarding methods of oxygen delivery and the most effective intubation practices to provide the best possible care to patients.

Methods to provide people with oxygen Healthcare professionals can provide the respiratory help and oxygen that people with COVID-19 need in several ways , with the best option depending on their symptoms and the levels of oxygen in their blood. The common methods of oxygen administration and respiratory aids that healthcare facilities use include: Nasal cannula: A thin tube delivers oxygen into the person’s nostrils, often at low rates.

A thin tube delivers oxygen into the person’s nostrils, often at low rates. Face mask: A mask that sits on the person’s face can give varying amounts of oxygen depending on the setup.

A mask that sits on the person’s face can give varying amounts of oxygen depending on the setup. High flow nasal cannula : A high flow nasal cannula is a specialized nasal cannula that allows a person to get up to 100% oxygen while still maintaining their ability to talk and eat.

: A is a specialized nasal cannula that allows a person to get up to 100% oxygen while still maintaining their ability to talk and eat. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP): This method uses a specialized machine and mask to keep the airway open and ease the work of breathing.

This method uses a specialized machine and mask to keep the airway open and ease the work of breathing. Mechanical ventilator: This machine mechanically pumps oxygen into the lungs. Depending on a person’s need, healthcare professionals can adjust the concentration of inspired oxygen, or “fraction of inspired oxygen” (FiO2), for many methods of oxygen delivery. The most recent guidelines from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend using the high flow nasal cannula over methods of noninvasive positive pressure ventilation, such as CPAPs. However, research is ongoing regarding the use of these devices to help people with COVID-19 breathe. Preliminary findings from the Recovery-RS trial indicate that people with COVID-19 who used CPAP devices in treatment were less likely to be intubated. Prof. Nicholas Hart, a clinical and academic director for Lane Fox Respiratory Service, explained to Medical News Today: “Recent unpublished data from a UK RCT (RECOVERY-RS) has demonstrated that CPAP reduces the need for intubation, but not mortality, in middle-aged COVID-19 patients [with obesity] on 60% O 2 with an SpO 2 [blood oxygen level] of 93%. So, CPAP will have potential benefit to improve outcome, but the clinician needs to adjust the CPAP and the FiO 2 to modify settings in line with the disease trajectory.” Regardless, CPAP machines are one method of oxygen delivery and breathing assistance that healthcare professionals are using to care for people with COVID-19.