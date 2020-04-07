As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are changing tack regarding their recommendation to the public about wearing face masks, some experts explain how certain masks could help keep the coronavirus at bay. However, these should be our last resort, they warn.

Share on Pinterest A recent study explains why surgical face masks could help protect against the new coronavirus — as the last line of defense.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, the CDC issued new guidance on the circumstances under which it is advisable to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal agency now “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially [original emphasis] in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Yet, by advising the use of homemade cloth masks, the CDC are upholding their earlier recommendation that people refrain from purchasing surgical masks and N95 respirators, which they deem to be “ critical supplies ” for healthcare workers, who face shortages of protective equipment .

A newly published study from the University of Maryland, College Park and The University of Hong Kong now shows how surgical masks, in particular, could help prevent people with a viral infection from shedding infectious particles.

The researchers started their study before the new coronavirus pandemic, so their investigation does not include people who contracted SARS-CoV-2.

Nevertheless, their findings may be relevant to current international debates about the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.