A survey of adults in the United States reveals that many are confused about the protection offered by the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images A recently published survey shows that a significant proportion of people in the United States are not informed of the optimal timing of vaccination for protection and recommended preventative measures post-COVID-19 vaccination.

Of the respondents, 20% mistakenly believed that COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection before the second dose, and 36% were unsure, possibly resulting in skipped second doses.

Results of the study indicate the need for educational campaigns, to build trust and provide scientifically sound information about vaccine benefits. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Vaccination, physical distancing, wearing face masks, and proper hand-washing are important safety measures to protect oneself and others from COVID-19. Over 147 million people in the U.S. received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 106 million people fully vaccinated, as of May 4, 2021.

Significant barriers to vaccination Even though COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe disease and potentially reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2, there are significant obstacles impeding vaccination efforts. In addition to structural barriers that limit access to vaccination, such as cost, convenience, and supply issues, there are also attitudinal barriers. Attitudinal barriers or perceptions about vaccination that lower vaccine acceptance may include low perceived disease risk, beliefs that vaccines are harmful, misinformation about vaccines, mistrust, and lack of knowledge about vaccine recommendations. Other challenges include the need for follow-up vaccination in the case of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protective measure recommendations post-vaccination. Understanding the beliefs of the American population about vaccination and post-vaccination behaviors is essential for improving vaccination efforts in the U.S. This led researchers to conduct a national survey assessing the public beliefs about the timing of protection, the information they recalled provided after the first dose, and patient characteristics correlating with continued post-vaccination mask-wearing. Researchers recently published the results of this survey in the New England Journal of Medicine. They administered the National Opinion Research Center's AmeriSpeak panel online and telephone survey to 1,027 adults between February 11 and February 15, 2021. Consistent with CDC guidance at the time of the survey, about 44% of adults responded that vaccines provide strong protection 1–2 weeks after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.