A non-peer-reviewed study has raised concerns about heart inflammation risk in young boys who take the COVID-19 vaccine. A new, non-peer-reviewed study concluded that healthy boys aged 12–17 years had a higher hospitalization rate due to heart inflammation after their second mRNA COVID-19 vaccination than the expected hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in that age group.

A non-peer-reviewed study reports on scientific research that other experts in the field have not evaluated before publication; it should not guide clinical decision-making.

In the case of this paper, there are several issues with the data that the researchers used, which limits the accuracy and applicability of the study’s findings.

A non-peer-reviewed retrospective paper, released as a pre-print, analyzed the rate of post-vaccination cardiac myocarditis in children aged 12–15 and 16–17 years who had received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers did so by searching the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for reports of children aged 12-17 years from January 1, 2021, to June 18, 2021. They searched using the words myocarditis, pericarditis, myopericarditis, chest pain, and a troponin lab, which identifies a heart attack and other heart conditions. They then inferred a diagnosis of cardiac adverse events (CAE) in these children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in June 2021 that it is actively monitoring for the occurrence of myocarditis and pericarditis after the COVID-19 vaccination. The CDC still recommends that everyone aged 12 years and older receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Researchers stratified the reports they had identified as CAE rates by age, sex, and vaccination dose number. They conducted a harm-benefit analysis based on available literature concerning COVID-19-related hospitalization risk in the age group. The study identified 257 CAEs in total and reported rates (in cases per million after the second dose) of 162.2 in boys aged 12–15 years, 94 in boys aged 16–17 years, 13 in girls aged 12-15 years, and 13.4 in girls aged 16–17 years. The study estimated that CAE incidence was between 3.7 and 6.1 times higher than their 120-day COVID-19 hospitalization risk (August 21, 2021) in healthy boys aged 12–15 receiving their second mRNA dose. They estimated that the CAE incidence was 2.1–3.5 times higher in healthy boys aged 16–17. The paper appears on the pre-print server MedRxiv.

Myocarditis and pericarditis risk Inflammation may occur in the heart due to infections, medicines, autoimmune diseases, or environmental factors, which may cause damage and lead to health problems. Inflammation may occur in the heart muscle (myocarditis) and tissue that forms the sac around the heart (pericarditis). Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported to the VAERS occurred mainly in male adolescents and young adults, usually within 7 days following the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine ( Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), with most resolving after conservative management. VAERS is a post-marketing safety program in the United States that collects reports of adverse events after vaccination from patients, family members, healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and the general public in the U.S. in an interview with MNT, Dr. Danelle Fisher, pediatrician, and Chair of Pediatrics at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, explained: “All myocarditis causes symptoms, including chest pain, difficulty breathing, and palpitations [and] we usually [admit] children who have myocarditis [to] the hospital to monitor them.” “However, there’s no specific treatment for myocarditis — we use supportive care — which means things such as ibuprofen for chest pain or discomfort, intravenous fluids [for hydration], and just watching and waiting — and these kids get better.” She added, “Now, there is a small subset of myocarditis patients that will go on to have cardiac dysfunction, but it is incredibly rare. The [number] of cardiac issues that [we see] from COVID-19 disease [will] probably outweigh the [number] of kids who got the vaccine and ended up with vaccine-associated myocarditis.“