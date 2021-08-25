Share on Pinterest A new study investigates responses to COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

In one of the largest studies of its kind, scientists have concluded that COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by people who are pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnancy.

The study compared vaccination reactions among people who are pregnant and lactating and people who are neither.

The research, while still ongoing, suggests that the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks for pregnant and lactating individuals.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out, vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 protect against severe illness and death.

Recently, scientists set out to compare post-vaccine experiences among pregnant and lactating people and people who are neither. The study draws data from a survey of over 17,000 individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The researchers have published their initial findings in a research letter in JAMA Network Open . They concluded that “COVID-19 vaccines were well-tolerated among individuals who were pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnancy.”

Lead researcher Dr. Alisa Kachikis, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UW Medicine, in Seattle, described the study, which began in January 2021, to Medical News Today.

“We started the University of Washington COVID-19 [Vaccine] in Pregnancy and Lactation Registry when the COVID-19 vaccines were initially rolled out without any data on the vaccine in the pregnant and lactating populations,” she said.

“Our prospective, survey-based study then started to capture information on the experience of pregnant and lactating individuals, as well as people who were neither pregnant nor lactating but planning pregnancy.”