Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease, typically treated by quelling the activity of immune system cells, such as B lymphocytes.

COVID-19 vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to generate antibodies to the virus responsible for the disease.

Anti-CD20 drugs help combat the progression of MS by limiting the activity of B cells.

In 20 people taking anti-CD20 drugs for MS, there was still a robust T cell response to vaccination for COVID-19.

MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system’s ability to communicate efficiently. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), about one million people in the United States are living with the disease.

Health experts consider MS to be an inflammatory disease. It affects the myelin sheath, a fatty insulating layer surrounding the nerve cells that helps them transmit electrical impulses rapidly.

It is unclear why, but in people with MS, the B cells of their immune system attack the myelin sheath. This gradually erodes nerve impulse transmission. Individuals with this progressive disease experience debilitating symptoms such as numbness, tremor, fatigue, or blurred vision.

Many people with MS have experienced significant relief from the progression of their disease by using modern drugs called anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies. Specifically, these drugs target B cells, limiting their ability to attack the myelin sheath to slow or even halt the progression of MS.

Because they work by limiting the activity of the immune system, health experts consider people taking anti-CD20 drugs as immunocompromised.