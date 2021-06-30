Share on Pinterest New research highlights the disproportionate impact that child care facility closures have had on women’s employment. Noam Galai/Getty Images

A study in the United States comparing states that closed child care facilities in 2020 with those that did not found an association with worse employment outcomes for women.

The extra burden of child care may fall disproportionately on women as a result of closures.

The researchers call for greater availability of paid parental leave and tax credits to support parents who have to take time out from work.

Researchers have warned of possible unintended consequences of the closure of child care facilities during the pandemic on the employment status of mothers with young children.

In the U.S., in 2020, some states temporarily closed these facilities to help minimize the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

When the researchers compared states that implemented closures with those that did not, they found that these closures had a greater impact on the employment of women than on that of men.

They report their findings in the journal JAMA Health Forum .

The authors conclude:

“Labor market outcomes may differ by sex, and well-intentioned policies may exacerbate existing inequities. Our findings suggest that additional policy interventions to support women in families with children are needed.”

The research was a collaboration between Boston University School of Public Health, MA, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

“Our results tell us that we need two things: more available parental leave (states like New York have implemented some of these laws) and a cultural shift where it’s more common for fathers to take parental leave, not shifting the full burden to mothers,” said lead author Yevgeniy Feyman, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Health Law, Policy & Management at Boston University School of Public Health.

“More short-term approaches might include tax credits to support parents who have to take time out from the labor force or tax credits for employers who re-hire parents that are forced to stay home during these kinds of closures,” he told Medical News Today.

Previous research suggests that in heterosexual couples with young children, women tend to carry out more unpaid housework and child care than their male partners.

This may lead to a greater impact on working mothers — for example, in terms of reductions in their hours of paid work — when other child care options become unavailable.