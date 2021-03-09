Creative therapy uses art-based activities, such as music and dance, to help treat emotional and mental health conditions. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that 19.2% of adults in the United States had received treatment for mental health issues. The CDC also noted that of those people, 9.5% had sought therapy or counseling. Creative therapy is a form of therapy that encourages a person to work through their issues using art-based exercises. Keep reading to learn more about creative therapy, including the types, how they work, and some conditions they may help with.

What is creative therapy? Share on Pinterest Maria Korneeva/Getty Images Creative therapy uses art forms — such as dance, drawing, or music — to help treat certain conditions. Trained therapists can administer creative therapy to help people experiencing a range of mental, emotional, and physical issues. Creative therapy does not require a person to have any sort of artistic ability. Part of creative therapy is helping a person channel their thoughts and emotions through artistic expression. For these reasons, creative therapy may be beneficial for people who have difficulty expressing their feelings verbally. Once a person has created a piece of art, for example, they can discuss their choices with the therapist. Talking with a therapist about their creation can help the person process how they are feeling.

Risks and flaws in creative therapies One article from 2015 indicates that some people experience anxiety, an increase in pain, and unresolved emotions with creative therapy. However, these effects only occurred in two studies of people with cancer, so further research is necessary to confirm these findings. It is important that qualified creative therapists administer creative therapy to ensure that a person receives the treatment they need. However, art therapists also note that other professionals may not take them seriously, which could lead to people missing out on creative therapy referrals. Furthermore, these therapies rely on the person being able to engage with the creative activity. Some people may not feel comfortable with this, in which case creative therapy may not be ideal for them. Learn more about some other therapy types here.