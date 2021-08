Keep reading to learn more about creative therapy, including the types, how they work, and some conditions they may help with.

Creative therapy is a form of therapy that encourages a person to work through their issues using art-based exercises.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that 19.2% of adults in the United States had received treatment for mental health issues. The CDC also noted that of those people, 9.5% had sought therapy or counseling.

Creative therapy uses art-based activities, such as music and dance, to help treat emotional and mental health conditions.

Once a person has created a piece of art, for example, they can discuss their choices with the therapist. Talking with a therapist about their creation can help the person process how they are feeling.

Creative therapy does not require a person to have any sort of artistic ability. Part of creative therapy is helping a person channel their thoughts and emotions through artistic expression. For these reasons, creative therapy may be beneficial for people who have difficulty expressing their feelings verbally.

Creative therapy uses art forms — such as dance, drawing, or music — to help treat certain conditions. Trained therapists can administer creative therapy to help people experiencing a range of mental, emotional, and physical issues.

Also, an article from 2020 indicates that creative therapy has various positive impacts on people with dementia, cancer, heart failure , HIV or AIDS , or end stage renal disease.

In 2018, researchers looked into studies about creative therapy and how it can help people experiencing stress. They found that in 81.1% of the studies they looked at, taking part in creative therapy significantly reduced a person’s stress levels.

One 2015 article suggests that creative therapy could be useful for:

There are many conditions that can benefit from the use of creative therapy. According to the American Art Therapy Association , people can use creative therapy to:

There are various types of creative therapy that a person may benefit from. Certain creative therapies may be more useful for specific conditions.

A person may want to speak with a therapist or another healthcare professional to determine which type of creative therapy could work best for them.

Alternatively, a person may find that they are drawn to a particular form of creative therapy. The person may even discover that they benefit from drawing or sculpting at home.

However, practicing creative therapy at home will not have the added benefit of speaking with a therapist about one’s creations.

The sections below will look at the various types of creative therapy in more detail.

Music therapy

In music therapy, a trained music therapist uses musical responses to assess a person’s physical and emotional well-being. A music therapy session may involve:

musical improvisation

listening to music

songwriting

discussing lyrics

music performance

discussing music and imagery

learning through music

Music can help a person relax and process emotions. Music therapy can be useful for people of all ages. Specifically, this form of creative therapy may benefit people who have:

mental health conditions

learning, developmental, or physical disabilities

Alzheimer’s disease

substance misuse issues

brain injuries

acute or chronic pain, including labor-related pain

In 2017, researchers suggested that people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease had improved memory, orientation, depression, and anxiety levels following music therapy sessions.

Another study indicates that listening to music, especially classical combined with jazz, has a positive effect on people with depression.

Learn more about music therapy here.

Dance therapy

Dance therapy involves the use of movement to enhance a person’s emotional, social, cognitive, and physical well-being. Dance therapists aim to help a person:

improve their self-esteem and body image

develop communication skills

build relationships

create options for dealing with problems

discover the reasons for certain patterns of behavior

expand their movement levels

Dance therapy can be useful for people who have social, developmental, medical, physical, or psychological issues.

Research from 2019 suggests that the use of dance therapy may be beneficial for adults with depression. Further research from the same year indicates that dance therapy can decrease anxiety and depression levels while increasing cognitive skills and quality of life.

Poetry therapy

In poetry therapy, a therapist uses the reading or writing of poetry to help a person understand their feelings and those of others.

One 2018 study theorizes that poetry therapy may be useful when treating cancer. It suggests that participants could use poetry to express their thoughts and emotions, and that poetry may help them feel like part of a community.

Learn more about poetry therapy here.

Art therapy

Art therapy uses various art forms — such as painting, drawing, or sculpting — to help a person:

explore their feelings

reconcile emotional conflicts

manage their behavior

promote self-awareness

develop social skills

reduce their anxiety

enhance their reality orientation

increase their self-esteem

An art therapist can look at a piece that a person has created and help them discuss the feelings involved in its creation. The act of creating art can also help soothe and relax a person.

In 2018, researchers in China studied the effects of creative therapy on adults over 60 years of age who were at risk of dementia. They found that sessions involving drawing and storytelling led to improved cognitive function in these adults up to 6 months later.

Learn more about art therapy here.

Drama therapy

The aim of drama therapy is to provide a person with a platform to share their thoughts and feelings. Drama therapy can help a person share their inner experiences through:

improvisations

theater games

storytelling

enactment

Drama therapy can be useful for people of all ages, and it may be particularly beneficial to those who:

are recovering from addiction

have a “dysfunctional” family

have developmental disabilities

have experienced trauma

have been to prison

have been without a home

have HIV or AIDS

are older adults

are receiving treatment for behavioral health issues

have mental health conditions