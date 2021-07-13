Share on Pinterest New research highlights the importance of dancing to music for halting Parkinson’s disease. Raymond Forbes/Stocksy

A study investigated how dancing to music affects various symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The results suggest that dancing to music can halt the progression of physical and psychological symptoms of Parkinson’s.

The researchers say the results could aid in developing long-term rehabilitation programs to help people manage the condition.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that affects movement. Its symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time.

People may experience shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination in the initial stages of PD. As the condition progresses, individuals might also experience trouble with speech, memory, and fatigue.

Previous research has suggested that dance classes may improve walking speed, balance , and movement in those with PD. However, most of these studies happened over short periods and did not include widely-used tools to diagnose the condition, such as the ​​Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS).

Knowing how dance classes affect PD over long periods could allow researchers to create long-term rehabilitation programs that help people manage symptoms of the condition.

Recently, researchers from York University in Canada conducted a study to see how weekly dance practice affects motor and nonmotor symptoms of PD in the long term.

“Generally, what we know is that dance activates brain areas in those without PD. For those with Parkinson’s disease, even when it is mild, motor impairment can impact their daily functioning and how they feel about themselves,” explains senior author of the paper, Dr. Joseph DeSouza.

“Many of these motor symptoms lead to isolation because once they get extreme, these people do not want to go out. These motor symptoms lead to further psychological issues, depression, social isolation, and eventually, the symptoms do get worse over time. Our study shows that training with dance and music can slow this down and improve their daily living and daily function,” he adds.

The researchers have published their findings in Brain Sciences.