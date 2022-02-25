For most, COVID-19 causes a few days of mild to moderate symptoms, but others feel the effects for months. Some of these effects are neurological, leading scientists to ask whether COVID-19 could increase the risk of dementia. Medical News Today looked at the evidence and spoke with experts to find out the latest views. Share on Pinterest Does COVID increase dementia risk? Here is what the experts think. Image credit: WeiLeng Tay/Bloomberg/Getty Images. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 425 million SARS-CoV-2 infections have been confirmed worldwide. Globally, almost 6 million people have died from, or with, the infection.



For most, when SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to COVID-19, the symptoms are mild to moderate. But for some, symptoms of the illness are prolonged. Experts have described this issue, long COVID, as “not recovering [for] several weeks or months following the start of symptoms that were suggestive of COVID, whether you were tested or not.” Symptoms of long COVID vary, but some are common COVID-19 symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, a cough, and joint pain. Other respiratory virus infections have been associated with neurological and psychiatric after-effects. The authors of one review observe that “Numerous respiratory viruses can infect the cells of the peripheral and central nervous systems, elicit inflammatory cascades, and directly and indirectly cause various neurologic manifestations.” And it seems that COVID-19 is no exception, with many people reporting neurological symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infections. These symptoms may include: brain fog, a reduced ability to think clearly

anxiety

difficulties with memory and concentration

difficulty sleeping

changes in mood Experts are now investigating how COVID-19 might affect neurocognitive function and whether it may increase dementia risk.

ACE2 receptors Some research has suggested that SARS-CoV-2 might invade the nervous system in the same way that it invades other cells, via agiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors.



However, only certain cells in the nervous system have these receptors. Among them are excitatory and inhibitory neurons and other types of cells, such as astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and endothelial cells. One review points out that that ACE2 receptors are expressed in small blood vessels in the brain, which could provide a potential entry route for SARS-CoV-2 into the brain. Prof. Gelbard emphasized that the evidence so far of how SARS-CoV-2 might enter the central nervous system is not conclusive: “The pathologic evidence for direct infection of neural cell types, particularly neurons, remain[s] equivocal at best. Despite survey studies of neuronal expression of ACE2 receptors from brain transcriptome databases, […] the correlative neuropathology from postmortem human cases is scant.” Whether or not the virus invades the central nervous system, it is clear that SARS-CoV-2 infection can lead to cognitive dysfunction that may last for months or even years after the acute phase of COVID-19.

Inflammation Many people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 have inflammatory complications, which can affect the nervous system. One study has reported that these patients experience delirium, reduced consciousness, stroke, and other encephalopathies following SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, the researchers found that the degree of inflammation was correlated with the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and an increase in pro-inflammatory cytokines.



Prof. Gelbard, who was not involved in this study, explains how experts interpret the findings: “Our collective view of this is that SARS-CoV-2 infection/COVID-19 impacts elderly patients with underlying neurovascular disease, whether it is from cerebrovascular disease, subclinical Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease or other neurodegenerative disease, by creating a pro-inflammatory central nervous system milieu that is permissive for cognitive impairment, either manifesting as acute delirium or delirium superimposed on dementia.”

Dementia and COVID-19 Studies have shown that people with dementia have increased morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. Many have comorbidities associated with poor COVID-19 outcome, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Dr. Heather Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association’s vice president of medical and scientific relations, told MNT: “The factors causing or contributing to dementia, including hypertension and diabetes, may be what make individuals with dementia more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. […] Research published in February 2021 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that risk of contracting COVID-19 was twice as high for people living with dementia than those without it.” People with dementia are more at risk of COVID-19 — but might the disease worsen existing dementia or cause the development of dementia? It may be that for people with dementia, SARS-CoV-2 can more easily enter the brain, as the blood-brain barrier is damaged . This might explain worsening symptoms reported in people with dementia after COVID-19.



One study states: “There is evidence for a bidirectional relationship between viral infections and dementia: People with dementia have an increased risk for infection, while a poor immune response to infection places individuals at increased risk for dementia.” Another risk of COVID-19, and particularly severe forms of this disease, is thrombosis, a cause of strokes. According to one large study, a stroke can double the risk of developing dementia.

Mitigating the risks People with severe COVID-19 are more likely to have neurological symptoms of the illness, both during its acute phase and afterwards. And severe COVID-19 is more common in those who are older or have comorbidities, such as overweight or obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, and cancers. Studies suggest that the best way to avoid neurological effects of COVID-19 is to optimize brain and body health in these ways: being physically active

doing cognitively stimulating activities

sleeping for 7 to 8 hours every night

having a balanced diet with all the essential vitamins and minerals

having regular social interactions. Drug treatments to combat inflammation are also an option. Prof. Gelbard, who is now working on developing such a treatment, commented, “What is sorely needed is an appropriate anti-neuroinflammatory intervention with a brain-penetrant therapy that can mitigate this type of neuroinflammatory response.” And, as several experts have noted, vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the most effective ways of minimizing the risk of both severe COVID and long COVID, a view Dr. Snyder reiterated: “While we work to further understand the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on the brain, the take-home message for protecting your cognition is simple: Don’t get COVID-19. The best way to not get COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”