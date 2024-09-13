Earlier research suggested a protective effect for lower and moderate levels of drinking, but the new study finds that this was likely the result of something they refer to as “abstainer bias.”

The study, which appears in eClinicalMedicine , concludes there is a linear relationship between the amount of alcohol one consumes and the risk of developing dementia.

There is no level of alcohol consumption that is not associated with a higher risk of dementia, suggests a new study, contrary to previous findings.

Experts have understood for some time that heavy drinking is associated with dementia. However, the effects of light and moderate drinking have remained an area of debate.

In their attempt to clarify the relationship between light and moderate alcohol consumption and dementia, the authors of the study analyzed data from the UK Biobank for 313,958 white, British drinkers.

Participants were free of dementia during initial data collection during 2006–2010. During this time, individuals self-reported their drinking habits, and provided the UK Biobank genetic information.

Participants were followed until 2021, during which time any diagnoses of dementia were recorded. The researchers looked at the data from two perspectives.

For the first, using the self-reported alcohol consumption information, they employed a conventional multivariable Cox analysis. This is a statistical technique often used to assess the relationship between a risk factor and health outcome over time.

This analysis produced the classic “j-curve” graph that implied a protective effect for moderate drinking. This means the graph curve drops down initially, then goes up.

The second perspective involved looking at participants’ genetic data, since the amount of alcohol one consumes can be accurately predicted according to the presence of certain single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) — a type of genetic variation — in a person’s genome. The researchers targeted 95 SNPs that are linked to alcohol consumption but not to smoking.

For these data, they used nonlinear and linear Mendelian randomization analyses , research methods used to provide evidence for causal relationships between risk factors and health outcomes.