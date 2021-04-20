Share on Pinterest New research has tested the benefits of a diabetes drug in combination with chemotherapy against skin cancer. SUNG KWON/Getty Images

In the 1950s, doctors prescribed a drug called phenformin to people with type 2 diabetes. A safer alternative, metformin, is now in more common use.

Both drugs have shown promise as anticancer agents in laboratory studies, but phenformin appears to be more potent.

Researchers are now testing a combination of phenformin and chemotherapy drugs in people with a type of skin cancer.

In Medieval Europe, herbalists prescribed French lilac (Galega officinalis) to people with excessive urination, or polyuria, which we now know to be a symptom of type 2 diabetes.

Hundreds of years later, in the 20th century, researchers isolated the active ingredient in the plant. This eventually led to the development of drugs called biguanides to lower blood sugar in diabetes.

Doctors first prescribed one of these, phenformin, in the 1950s. However, regulators withdrew the drug in the late 1970s because it caused a potentially fatal buildup of lactic acid in the blood, known as lactic acidosis, in some people.

In 1995, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a safer biguanide called metformin. This has since become the most prescribed drug for diabetes in the United States.

Remarkably, a decade later, scientists discovered that metformin may also have antitumor properties in addition to its ability to lower blood sugar.

In a retrospective study from 2005, researchers in the United Kingdom showed that people with diabetes who had been taking metformin appeared to be less likely to develop cancer.

Laboratory-based studies subsequently demonstrated that both metformin and phenformin have antitumor activity. However, clinical trials of metformin for treating cancer were disappointing.

In a new review article in the journal Trends in Cancer, however, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Charlestown argue that phenformin may be more potent than metformin against melanoma (skin cancer).