A review that appears in the journal Nutrients took a closer look at some recent rheumatoid arthritis studies that examine the link.

Since the presence of certain bacteria in the gut can cause inflammation, researchers want to learn more about the role they play in this condition.

Many researchers are interested in how the gut microbiome can affect autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that can cause joint pain and bone deformities. It is a progressive disease, and while there is no cure for it, researchers are looking more into treatments and preventative options.

With this in mind, researchers want to learn more about how bacteria that cause inflammation may contribute to a disease like rheumatoid arthritis. The authors of the current review included multiple studies, including a large meta-analysis, to provide a closer look at the diet, gut microbiome, and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to a 2020 review , “the presence of certain bacteria is associated with inflammatory molecules that may bring about inflammation in various body tissues.”

The gut microbiome has both good and bad bacteria, and too much or too little of certain bacteria can negatively impact the body and even disrupt the regulation of the immune system — a phenomenon termed “ dysbiosis .”

There are trillions of microbes in the gut, and they affect many bodily processes , including metabolizing food, protecting the body against infection, and harvesting energy.

According to a 2015 review , experts define the gut microbiome as “all the bacteria, viruses, fungi, archaea, and eukaryotes that inhabit the human body.“

While experts are not sure exactly what causes rheumatoid arthritis, genetics and environmental factors may play a role in developing the disease. Additionally, some scientists believe the gut may factor into developing rheumatoid arthritis or worsening symptoms.

According to the Arthritis Foundation , some symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis include:

Around 1.3 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis, which can affect multiple body systems. In addition to affecting joints throughout the body, rheumatoid arthritis can also impact the eyes, lungs, and heart.

According to the review, L. casei leads to “lower C-reactive protein (CRP) levels and the number of tender and swollen joints and induces anti-inflammatory responses.”

While too much of some bacteria can worsen rheumatoid arthritis symptoms or increase the risk of developing this condition, an abundance of other bacteria, such as Lactobacillus casei, can have benefits.

One study said that the Collinsella bacterium is a crucial bacterium to look out for in terms of possibly developing rheumatoid arthritis. Many early-stage rheumatoid arthritis patients had high levels of Collinsella, which can contribute to systemic inflammation.

Elevated P. copri contributes to rheumatoid arthritis by causing immune system dysfunction and can lead to joint damage. The review shows that diets high in fiber that are also high in carbohydrates and simple sugars can lead to increased levels of P. copri.

These bacteria increase in the gut in early-stage rheumatoid arthritis patients, so detecting an abundance of these bacteria early on could point to developing the disease.

Prevotella copri is a gut bacterium associated with rheumatoid arthritis — multiple studies in the review connected P. copri to the pathogenesis of the disease.

The foods and drinks a person consumes influence the gut microbiome, inflammation, and the body’s immune response. As a result, a person’s diet can have an “indirect” impact on rheumatoid arthritis progression.

According to the review, fiber is a key component in adjusting the gut microbiome and possibly improving health outcomes for people with rheumatoid arthritis.

Gut bacteria convert fiber into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which can improve the functioning of the intestinal barrier, thus lowering inflammation.

Also, when fiber turns into SCFAs, it can help regulate the body’s immune response.

The review also shows that a low-fiber diet is associated with a 25% increased prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and that high-fiber diets improve symptoms.

The authors note that 98% of people in one rheumatoid arthritis study consumed fewer than 30 grams (g) of fiber daily. The current dietary recommendations in the U.S. for fiber intake for adults is of 38 g of fiber per day for men, and 25 g of fiber per day for women.

According to the review, people who increased their fiber intake for 28 days using supplements such as fiber bars or cereals saw a reduction in their rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

The review also indicates that people with rheumatoid arthritis symptoms can reduce the frequency and severity of those symptoms by eating less red meat, increasing their intake of vitamin E, and reducing consumption of saturated fats.

The Mediterranean diet can improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. This type of diet focuses on eating whole grains, healthy fats, fruits, fish, and vegetables.