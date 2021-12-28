Share on Pinterest A review examines the role of nutrition in skin disorders. Oleksii Syrotkin/Stocksy

Many dermatologists and nutritionists are interested in understanding the connection between diet, nutrition, and dermatological health.

A review that includes 150 studies has found that few rigorous randomized controlled trials have looked at these potential links.

The authors conclude that despite the varying levels of association, diet and nutrition, with limited exceptions, do not modify dermatological conditions.

There is substantial interest in the relationship between diet, nutrition, and dermatological conditions. New research assesses the existing research literature.

The review reports that much of the evidence supporting such relationships is based merely on associations or laboratory studies rather than on randomized controlled trials, which are the gold standard for medical research.

The study is the work of lead author Dr. Kabir Sardana and senior investigator Dr. Soumya Sachdeva, both of whom are affiliated with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, India.

“While it is plausible,” write the authors, “that certain nutritional supplements may help, they may not transcend research settings to real-life clinical scenarios. Apart from the role of gluten in celiac disease, very few dietary factors have been irrevocably linked to disease in dermatology.”

After reviewing 150 published articles about diet, nutrition, and dermatology over the last 15 years, they report that the “data is not on a firm footing and leaves the dermatologist in a quandary and the patient confused.”

This is unfortunate, the authors say, since “[a] proper knowledge of the role of nutritional supplements in dermatological diseases can be a useful tool in advising the patients and, in certain cases, ameliorating the disorder.”