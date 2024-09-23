While more research can help confirm these findings, the results support that the olfactory pathway, which has to do with smell, could be a way for microplastics to enter the brain.

A study published in JAMA Network Open confirmed that microplastics can be present in the olfactory bulbs of the brain in people, based on their analysis of 15 deceased people.

Microplastics permeate the environment, and human beings are frequently exposed to them. Research is ongoing about how microplastics accumulate in people and the related health risks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that “microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long.”

Evidence suggests that microplastics may travel to several areas of the human body, such as the bloodstream and the colon. However, as researchers of this study note, “While MPs [microplastics] have been detected in various human tissues, their presence in the human brain has not been documented.”

This study was an opportunity to look for the presence of microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of the human brain. The olfactory bulbs are a critical component of people’s ability to smell. Researchers of this study note that the olfactory pathway from the neurons in the nose to the brain could allow certain substances into the brain.

For this study, researchers examined the olfactory bulbs of fifteen deceased individuals between the ages of thirty-three and one hundred. Before death, all individuals were residents of São Paulo for over five years, and all had undergone coroner autopsy.

The researchers gathered data on underlying diseases and what the participants did for a living from the next of kin. Researchers excluded individuals who had had neurosurgery. They used two stillborns as negative controls but could only analyze one sample from this group. Among participants, two showed evidence of previous ischemic stroke, and one had a subarachnoid hematoma because of a ruptured aneurysm.