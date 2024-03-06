Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified a potential new culprit in long COVID: low iron levels. Image credit: Natalia Lebedinskaia/Getty Images. The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past but, for many people, its effects persist in the form of long COVID.

With symptoms ranging from fatigue to digestive problems and brain fog, long COVID can have a profound impact on a person’s daily functioning.

The cause is still unclear, but a new study has found a strong link between a disruption in iron levels during acute COVID-19 and long COVID.

The researchers suggest this might indicate new avenues for preventing and treating long COVID. As of mid-February this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) had recorded nearly 775 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 , the virus that causes COVID-19, often results only in a mild illness, but for some it can lead to hospitalization and even death. However severe the initial infection, for some people COVID-19 leaves behind an unwelcome legacy — long COVID . Research suggests that up to 10% of people who become ill with SARS-CoV-2 may go on to develop long COVID, and as many as 50% to 70% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 experience ongoing symptoms. These long COVID symptoms may include: tiredness or fatigue that interferes with daily life

a worsening of symptoms after physical or mental effort (post-exertional malaise)

breathlessness

chest pain and heart palpitations

brain fog

sleep problems

stomach pain and diarrhea. The cause of long COVID is currently unknown, but new research, published in Nature Immunology , has found a link between disruption in iron levels during the initial illness and long COVID symptoms. Arturo Casadevall, the chair of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology and a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland who was not involved in this research, told Medical News Today: “The paper reports altered iron metabolism in association with post-COVID sequelae (PASC) or long COVID, including low serum iron. As the authors note, the results are not surprising since long COVID is an inflammatory condition and inflammation is often associated with reduced iron levels.”

Why study iron levels after COVID-19? Many of the symptoms seen in long COVID are similar to those caused by low iron levels, or iron-deficiency anemia, so the researchers investigated the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on iron metabolism. The researchers assessed 214 people who had been come down with the virus, leading to COVID-19 of varying severity, for 1 year after the initial onset of symptoms. The researchers divided the participants into five groups depending on the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms: asymptomatic mildly symptomatic moderate without supplemental oxygen requirement moderate with supplemental oxygen requirement severe with assisted ventilation The participants ranged in age from 17 to 89 years with groups 3 through 5 being mostly older. All those in the groups 3 to 5 were hospitalized during their illness. Those in groups 1 and 2 were not. The researchers took matched blood, plasma and serum samples at various time points up to day 352 after symptom onset — or the first positive swab for the asymptomatic group. They matched these with samples from people who had never had COVID-19.

How COVID-19 disrupts iron metabolism The researchers said they found several immune cell abnormalities during and after COVID-19, with this immunological disruption persisting longest in those who had experienced the most severe symptoms. In those who were hospitalized, the researchers found that high levels of inflammation during acute illness were accompanied by disrupted iron metabolism. This, together with raised levels of the iron-regulating hormone hepcidin , led to a decrease in serum iron levels. These participants also had increased concentrations of the iron storage protein ferritin, which remained high up to 180 days after infection, indicating ongoing inflammation and iron retention by cells. Conversely, the participants’ serum iron levels were low during the acute infection and in the most severely affected group, remained low up to day 270 after infection. Altered availability of iron affects the levels of hemoglobin in red blood cells (erythrocytes) that transport oxygen around the body. In the more severely affected groups, hemoglobin remained low up to 90 days post-infection. Low serum iron, high serum ferritin and high serum hepcidin are characteristic of inflammatory anemia , which is common with many illnesses, and leads to fatigue, weakness, reduced cardiovascular performance and exercise tolerance, and impaired learning and memory capacity. Participants in groups 1 and 2 showed little systemic inflammation and no disruption of iron levels. In a press release, Dr. Aimee Hanson, a senior research associate now at the University of Bristol who worked on the study while at the University of Cambridge, said: “Iron levels, and the way the body regulates iron, were disrupted early on during SARS-CoV-2 infection, and took a very long time to recover, particularly in those people who went on to report long COVID months later.” “Although we saw evidence that the body was trying to rectify low iron availability and the resulting anaemia by producing more red blood cells, it was not doing a particularly good job of it in the face of ongoing inflammation,” she added.