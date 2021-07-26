Share on Pinterest Colored scanning electron micrograph of breast cancer cells. STEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

The most common type of breast cancer is incurable if it spreads to other parts of the body.

A study in mice suggests that a drug candidate called ErSO not only kills primary breast tumors but also secondary, or metastatic, cancer in bone and the brain, liver, and lungs.

The cancer cells do not appear to become resistant to ErSO, unlike current drug treatments.

The new drug works by overactivating a cellular mechanism that usually protects the cells.

Every year, around 255,000 women and 2,300 men in the United States receive a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Approximately three-quarters of cases are a type called estrogen receptor-positive, in which the cancer cells have a receptor in their membranes that binds to the sex hormone estrogen. This type of breast cancer is incurable if it spreads.

The problem with current drug treatments, such as tamoxifen, is that the cancer cells can develop resistance .

Scientists from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are working on a new type of drug that could prevent the development of resistance.

The drug, called ErSO, works by overactivating a stress response mechanism that normally protects cancer cells from harm. When the mechanism goes into overdrive, however, it kills the cells.

In mouse models of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer, the drug rapidly killed 95–100% of primary cancer cells and their metastases in the brain, liver, lungs, and in bone.

“Even when a few breast cancer cells do survive, enabling tumors to regrow over several months, the tumors that regrow remain completely sensitive to retreatment with ErSO,” says David Shapiro, Ph.D., a professor of biochemistry, who co-led the research with chemistry professor Paul Hergenrother, Ph.D.

“It is striking that ErSO caused the rapid destruction of most lung, bone, and liver metastases and dramatic shrinkage of brain metastases, since tumors that have spread to other sites in the body are responsible for most breast cancer deaths,” Prof. Shapiro adds.

In previous research, another drug candidate that activates the same stress response mechanism caused undesirable side effects in mice.

However, ErSO killed cancer cells more quickly than the other drug and was well-tolerated in mice, rats, and dogs.