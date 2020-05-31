A recent study suggests that in the hours after eating a meal that is high in saturated fats, a person’s ability to concentrate is reduced. Share on Pinterest Could high fat foods reduce our ability to concentrate? The research, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, offers further evidence of a relationship between a person’s gut and their brain. It also provides people with another reason to reduce the amount of saturated fat in their diet.

Saturated fats The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion advise that people limit the number of saturated fats they consume from animal sources, such as meat, poultry, and dairy. Debates over the role of fat consumption and peoples’ overall health rage around the world, as experts and public health bodies offer differing views. However, according to a 2018 article in the BMJ that reviewed the current state of the literature on fats and human health, “[m]uch of the evidence suggests that the risk of coronary heart disease is reduced by replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fats (including plant oils) but not when carbohydrate is the replacement nutrient.” In addition to this, there is a body of evidence that demonstrates a relationship between a person’s gut — in particular, the stomach and the intestines — and a person’s brain (and their consequent cognitive functioning); what scientists call the gut-brain axis.

High fat meals In the present study, the researchers looked at the effects of saturated fats on a person’s short term levels of concentration. To do this, they drew on data that researchers had gathered for a separate study that explored the effects that meals high in saturated fats had on inflammation and tiredness among women who had had cancer. On the day of the assessment, each of the 51 participants took a continuous performance test to identify a baseline. This test measures concentration, sustained attention, and reaction times. The participants then ate one of two meals of turkey sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Both meals contained 60 grams (g) of fat — one meal was high in saturated fat, while the other contained sunflower oil, which is low in saturated fat. After 5 hours, the participants took another continuous performance test. Between 1 and 4 weeks later, the participants returned to take the tests again, but this time they switched which meal they ate. Before the day of the assessment, the participants ate three standard meals and then fasted for 12 hours before consuming the high fat meal. The researchers also accounted for confounding factors that may have affected the participants’ relative levels of cognitive functioning.