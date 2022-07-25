Share on Pinterest Rowena Naylor/Stocksy Researchers reviewed studies investigating the effects of carotenoids on women’s health outcomes.

They found that higher carotenoid intake may reduce the risk of developing multiple health conditions.

They concluded that given the high probability to help and low probability of harm, approaches targeting carotenoid intake in women could be beneficial. Although women tend to have longer lifespans than men, they also have more health conditions. Likewise, while women tend to have more robust immune systems than men, they also account for 80% of autoimmune conditions. Many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and age-related macular degeneration, are more common in women than men. Some research suggests that these differences may arise from different levels of exposure to oxidative stress both from lifestyle factors and internal factors such as endocrine differences. If this is the case, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements in the diet may be a benign way to reduce oxidative and inflammatory stress and thus improve health. Recently, researchers reviewed studies investigating the effect of diet on autoimmune conditions in women. They found that intake of pigmented carotenoids may be important for preventing visual and cognitive loss. The review was published in Nutritional Neuroscience. “This review builds on decades of previous work conclusively showing that a diet high in fruits and vegetables- many of which contain carotenoids, responsible for some of the vivid colors of fruits and vegetables- is associated with healthy aging and longevity, and a lower risk of chronic disease,” said Amy Keller Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes at the University of Colorado Denver, not involved in the review. “The reasons why this is so are probably multifactorial, but possible reasons why carotenoids are beneficial are because of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity,” she added.

How carotenoids improve health When asked about how pigmented carotenoids such as L and Z may improve health, Prof Billy Hammond of the Behavioral and Brain Sciences Faculty at the University of Georgia, one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today: “The old adage that you are what you eat is literally true. What you eat influences the composition of your brain and the chemicals called neurotransmitters and hormones that are involved in its function.” He explained that the brain is composed of around 60% fat, which makes it especially vulnerable to oxidative stress. To counteract any potential damage, our brains typically incorporate lipid-soluble antioxidants from foods like eggs and leafy greens to protect the brain. Problems arise as modern diets tend to contain less of these antioxidants than needed. While carotenoids consumed from food may improve health outcomes, research suggests that supplemental versions of these nutrients may not yield the same effect. This is because individual nutrients may not affect the body in the same way as when consumed as part of a fruit or vegetable. With this in mind, Wendy L. Bennett, MD., Associate Professor at the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, not involved in the study, told MNT: “Taking vitamin E or beta‐carotene supplements will not prevent or delay the onset of AMD. The same probably applies to vitamin C and the multivitamin (Centrum Silver), [as found in a clinical trial ].” “There is no evidence concerning other antioxidant supplements, such as lutein and zeaxanthin. Vitamin supplements may have harmful effects, and clear evidence of benefit is needed before they can be recommended,” she added. The researchers concluded that given the high probability to help and low probability of harm, approaches targeting L and Z intake in women could be beneficial. When asked about the study’s limitations, Dr. Keller noted that future work should elucidate the mechanisms underlying the clinical results mentioned in this review. Dr. Hammond added that it is very challenging to relate a single input such as vitamin E to a complex endpoint that develops over an entire lifetime. He added: “Most degenerative diseases, like dementia, are as complex as aging itself and involve many exposures that only matter a little at a given time but a lot when aggregated over 50 years. Imagine, for example, that a given dietary component decreases your risk by one percent a year. [It may seem small, however] one percent a year for 70 years though, means a reduction in risk of about 30%, which is huge.” Dr. Bennett noted, however, that the researchers did not conduct original research, meaning that their synthesis and summary of evidence may be susceptible to bias.