According to a new review, fermented foods may be associated with improved cognitive performance, specifically due to their ability to influence the microbiota-gut-brain axis.

Fermented foods keep the intestinal barrier healthy and strong, preventing bacteria and toxins from entering circulation and reducing the chance of leaky gut syndrome .

. The gut-brain connection is linked with numerous brain functions such as memory, cognition, anxiety, depression, and overall health. In recent years, numerous studies have focused on gut microbes, specifically looking at how they interact with the brain (the microbiota-gut-brain axis). Since fermented foods, in particular, are known for their gut health benefits, researchers wanted to explore how these foods impact mental health. A new review published inNeuroscience & Behavioral Reviews looked at the different types of fermented foods, fermentation techniques and their ability to affect the microbiota-gut-brain axis. Researchers also analyzed knowledge gaps and challenges in conducting human studies. Examples of fermented foods include: kimchi

sauerkraut

kefir

miso

tempeh

yogurt The review noted that fermented foods directly impact the enteroendocrine system, which affects hormones such as ghrelin, neuropeptide-Y, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), and serotonin. Fermented foods are high in prebiotics and probiotics, increasing the amount of GLP-1. However, further research is needed to understand how fermented foods affect appetite and hunger. Human studies on fermented dairy have mixed results on cognitive health, whereas observational studies associate fermented food intake with changes in gut health and decreased anxiety. “We know from previous studies that there is a proven gut-brain axis and that this, therefore, links diet directly to the brain and its behavior based on the health of our microbiota,” said Dr. Nicole Avena, nutrition consultant, assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, visiting professor of health psychology at Princeton University, and author of Sugarless. “I think this review does a good job at showing the history behind fermentation and the physiology behind how it became known as a superfood for gut and brain health,” she said.

Explaining the link between the gut and the brain Our gut contains hundreds of different strains of bacterium, Avena explained. What makes everyone’s microbiome unique is that an abundance of different factors influences the species and diversity within the gut. These factors span from maternal health prior to birth all the way to the current environment. “What makes food such an important part of gut health is that it is a tangible method we can use to diversify and strengthen (or weaken) our gut flora,” said Avena. “The gut-brain axis has been linked to the health and diversity of our microbiome – meaning the less diverse the diet, the more mental and brain health can suffer. We know these bacteria help with digestion, absorption, and byproduct of nutrients that can directly affect our mental health.” The brain and gut are connected by many pathways involving nerves and circulation, Dr. William Li, medical doctor and New York Times bestselling author of Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer, explained. “Substances produced in the gut by bacteria can travel or send signals up large nerves, such as the vagus nerve, directly to the brain — triggering different brain activities that can alter mood, behavior, memory, and cognition,” he said. Li continued: “From the other end, substances from the brain can travel down nerves that begin in the brain and distribute like electrical wires to the gut. These signals can influence the gut bacterial ecosystem.” From a circulation standpoint, microbes in the gut can produce substances that enter the bloodstream and then circulate those substances directly into the brain. Similarly, chemical signals produced by brain cells can enter the bloodstream from the brain and circulate to the gut, affecting the gut microbiome, Li added. “While research on exact bacteria-to-brain / brain-to-bacteria effects are still in their infancy, this gut-brain connection is associated with a wide variety of brain functions such as memory, cognition, anxiety, depression, and overall mental health and wellness,” Li stated. “There are many compelling correlations showing that dysbiosis, or abnormal gut microbiome composition, is associated with depression, anxiety, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders,” he added.

How fermented foods affect mental health Fermented foods contain bioactives from the original food itself (polyphenols, dietary fiber as examples), and healthy bacteria (probiotics) as well as the metabolites created by these bacteria (post-biotics). These components of fermented foods contribute to the activity of the gut microbiome of someone who consumes the food, either by feeding healthy gut bacteria — stimulating their action on the gut-brain axis — or by contributing to the gut bacteria or their products directly, Li explained. “The net effect is to contribute to a healthier gut bacteria ecosystem that activates brain pathways. There are many still unanswered questions about the gut-brain connection, but this is the current view based on research in the lab as well as in human studies,” he said.