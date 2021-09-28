Share on Pinterest Young people carry placards during a climate change march in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 26, 2021. Yuliia Ovsiannikova/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A new survey of 10,000 young people in 10 countries finds climate change causing widespread, deeply felt anxiety.

Survey respondents feel betrayed by governments that have so far failed to do enough to address the crisis.

Almost half said their worries about climate change are negatively affecting their daily lives.

Although scientists have been warning of the peril of global warming and climate change for decades, leaders across the world have been slow to respond, casting doubt on humanity’s future. More than anyone else, that future belongs to young people.

According to a new survey led by researchers from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, most young people are worried and angry about what they see ahead. It is a future they feel should have been, and still could be, prevented by an older generation not doing enough to prevent it.

The survey questioned 10,000 young people, aged 16–25 years, in 10 countries. The countries were the U.K., the United States, Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Portugal.

Overall, 75% of young respondents said, “the future is frightening.”

In some countries, that number was even higher. In Portugal, it was 81%, and in the Philippines, 92%.

Mitzi Tan, a 23-year-old Philippina, told the University of Bath:

“I grew up being afraid of drowning in my own bedroom. Society tells me that this anxiety is an irrational fear that needs to be overcome — one that meditation and healthy coping mechanisms will ‘fix.’ At its root, our climate anxiety comes from this deep-set feeling of betrayal because of government inaction. To truly address our growing climate anxiety, we need justice.”

More than 50% of survey respondents said they felt “sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty” about climate change.

Additionally, 45% said that worry about climate change is affecting their daily lives and functioning. And 59% characterized themselves as extremely worried, while 84% said they were moderately worried.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents felt they would have fewer opportunities in life as adults than their parents.

The study, “Young People’s Voices on Climate Anxiety, Government Betrayal, and Moral Injury: A Global Phenomenon,” is undergoing peer review before official publication in The Lancet.

As such, the final version of the study may include important details that some commenters feel it currently lacks, making the validity of its methodologies and conclusions difficult to assess thoroughly.