Blood sugar may be a potential risk factor for depression and influence gray matter volume in the brain. An estimated 5% of all adults around the world live with depression.

Fluctuations in a person’s blood sugar levels are a known risk factor for depression.

Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University believe reduced gray matter volume in the brain may mediate the link between blood sugar levels and depression risk. About 5% of the entire world’s adult population lives with depression — a mental disorder leaving a person feeling very sad and hopeless to the point where they do not enjoy their normal activities. There are quite a few risk factors for depression, one of which is fluctuations in glycemia or a person’s blood sugar levels. Previous studies show that people with diabetes — a condition where a person has trouble keeping their blood sugar at a healthy level — have a two to three times higher risk of having depression. Now, researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China believe they have found a specific biological mechanism responsible for the correlation between blood sugar levels and depression. Researchers reported that a reduced gray matter volume in the brain may mediate the link between blood sugar levels and depression risk. This study was recently published in the journal Global Transitions.

Blood sugar, brain structure, and depression Dr. Hualiang Lin, professor in the Department of Epidemiology at Sun Yat-sen University and corresponding author of this study, told Medical News Today they decided to study the impact of blood sugar on depression risk because previous studies have confirmed the correlation between fluctuations in blood sugar levels and the onset of depression. “Additionally, extensive research has indicated a strong association between changes in brain structure and function and the development of depression. Therefore, the existing evidence strongly suggests that brain structure may play a mediating role in the comorbidity of diabetes and depression. Consequently, we conducted this study to further investigate this relationship,” Dr. Lin continued. Previous research has shown a link between changes in gray matter volume in the brain and depression. A study in 2019 found specific alterations in gray-matter volume were associated with lifetime major depressive disorder. And a study in 2022 found that reduced hippocampal gray matter volume was a common feature in people with major depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders.

Observing gray matter in the brain During this observational study, Dr. Lin and his team used data from more than 500,000 participants of the UK Biobank ages 40–69. Upon analysis, scientists found a “significant correlation” between elevated levels of glycosylated hemoglobin , HbA1c, reduced gray matter volume, and depression. HbA1c is a simple test that measures a person’s blood sugar levels — or glycosylated hemoglobin — from the past three months. Researchers reported a lower gray matter volume was associated with depression, and this association was seen the most in study participants with prediabetes, compared to those with or without diabetes. “Although this result aligns with our hypothesis, we are still very excited about it,” Dr. Lin said. “Previous research on detailed brain structures associated with depression has been relatively limited, often focusing on well-known clinical regions like the hippocampus or prefrontal cortex . In contrast, our study utilized MRI data from hundreds of brain structures, enabling us to better extensively explore and uncover potential gray matter structures that may be related to depression,” he said.

Age as a factor in heightened risk Additionally, the association between lower gray matter volume and depression was highest in study participants aged 60 years or older. “This finding has significant implications in public health, particularly for the neurological well-being of older individuals,” Dr. Lin explained. “Specifically, the results show that for every one unit increase in HbA1c, the reduction in gray matter volume is more pronounced in individuals over the age of 60 compared to younger individuals. In some brain regions, the difference can be more than double.”

— Dr. Hualiang Lin “Given the global trend of population aging and the increasing risk of diabetes, this finding suggests that we may face heightened risks to brain health and mental well-being in the future,” he added.