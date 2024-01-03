Share on Pinterest The approval of the drug Dupixent to treat eosinophilic esophagitis has helped treat older children with the condition Maskot/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in individuals aged 12 and above, the first approved therapy for this condition.

EoE, characterized by chronic inflammation and the presence of eosinophils in the esophagus, commonly manifests in symptoms such as swallowing difficulties and food impaction.

Researchers reported that Dupixent, a monoclonal antibody designed to target the inflammatory process, demonstrated effectiveness and safety in clinical trials, marking a significant breakthrough in EoE treatment.

In May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) for people ages 12 and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

EoE is characterized by the presence of eosinophils, a specific type of white blood cell, in the esophageal tissue.

In adults and adolescents with EoE, common symptoms include difficulty swallowing, eating challenges, and food getting stuck in the esophagus.

Dupixent is a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit a part of the inflammatory pathway.

Dr. Brooks Cash, a professor and chief of the division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at UTHealth Houston, told Medical News Today that “there are multiple different types of immune reactions that the body uses to protect itself depending on the target (for example viruses, parasites, bacteria, allergens).”

“In the case of EoE the type of immune response is called a type 2 immune response, which is the type of immune response directed toward allergens,” he explained.

“Other examples of this type of immune response include asthma, hives, allergic rhinitis, and certain food allergies,” Cash added.

“In the case of EoE, when the body is exposed to certain allergens, an immune cascade occurs that results in trafficking and accumulation of specific immune cells called eosinophils in the esophagus,” Cash pointed out.

“These cells contain molecules such as histamine that are released when the cells are activated and release of these molecules can cause additional inflammation, swelling, and edema and eventually an increase in connective tissue in the wall of the esophagus,” he added.

“This final process is known as fibrosis. The inflammation and fibrosis that occurs with EoE can cause symptoms of dysphagia, or food getting stuck in the esophagus,” Cash said.

This can lead to food impaction, especially with foods such as meats which may require removal with upper endoscopy and are considered emergencies due to the risk of esophageal rupture. EoE can affect adults as well as children and may be accompanied by other allergic symptoms such as hives and allergic rhinitis. Dr. Brooks Cash

Cash noted that “while the most common cause of dysphagia is complications from gastroesophageal reflux disease (aka GERD), EoE is an important cause of dysphagia to consider in patients with dysphagia, especially if they do not suffer from chronic GERD symptoms or heartburn or regurgitation.”