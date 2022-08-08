Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a possible explanation for why red meat may increase heart disease risk. SKC/Stocksy A new large, observational study identified over time an increased risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease for people over age 65 who eat red meat.

Over 12.5 years of follow-up, researchers found a strong association between atherosclerosis and the metabolites in the microbiome produced in response to the consumption of red meat — but not white meat.

The study also found eating red meat may increase a person’s risk due to levels of blood glucose and insulin, but not high blood pressure or levels of blood cholesterol. The pathological process that leads to coronary heart disease , stroke , and peripheral arterial disease is called atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease , or ASCVD. While many researchers suspect that eating red meat can trigger the process, the mechanism by which this might occur has remained unknown. Now, a study from researchers at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts may have identified the pathway that connects red meat and atherosclerosis, at least in people over 65. Researchers found that eating red meat leads to the production of metabolites in the body’s microbiome that are associated with a higher risk of ASCVD in people over 65. The study was published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology .

Each serving ups risk Understanding any link between meat and ASCVD is especially critical for older people, who may require protein to offset losses in strength and muscle mass. The study found that 1.1 servings of red meat per day increased the risk of ASCVD by 22%. Dr. Meng Wang, first author and postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, told Medical News Today that eating meat at all three meals each day — or 3.3 servings — would be associated with an 82% increased risk of ASCVD. The researchers analyzed data for nearly 4,000 men and women over age 65 who participated in the National Institutes of Health’s long-term, observational Cardiovascular Health Study . Dr. Alex Moorman, cardiologist at UW Medicine in Seattle, WA, who was not involved in the study, told MNT that the study helps identify the mechanism behind this association. “This is an interesting and novel study seeking to clarify what mediates the observed ASCVD risk with higher consumption of animal foods. Many previous studies have shown increased risk associated with red meat and processed meat, but the reasons were not clear,” he said.

Meat and gut metabolites The metabolites identified by the study were trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) and its key intermediates, gamma-butyrobetaine, and crotonobetaine. Speaking to MNT, Dr. Wilson Tang of the Cleveland Clinic described the study’s findings as “confirmatory to the evolving recognition that carnitine-related metabolic pathways mediated by gut microbiota can drive atherosclerotic risks even when analyzed with self-reported dietary data.” Dr. Tang, who was not involved in the study, noted, “Using animal models, accumulation of these metabolites has [been] shown to increase atherosclerotic burden and promote mediators of plaque formation.” “In other words,” Dr. Tang explained, “what we eat is modified by the bacteria living inside us, and while this provides a wide range of benefits for our health, some metabolites can potentially promote diseases such as atherosclerosis and may lead to downstream adverse cardiac events.” The researchers did not see an increased risk due to these metabolites with poultry, eggs, or fish.

L-carnitine and iron heme supplements TMAO is derived from L-carnitine, which is a popular fitness supplement, as is iron heme. Dr. Wang said he would caution people to be wary “until the health effects of these supplements are better understood.” “There is no evidence that these supplements are beneficial, and this study suggests they could be harmful,” Dr. Moorman also advised. Dr. Linda Van Horn, chief of nutrition in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL, who was not involved in the study, told MNT: “Taking any supplements can be potentially harmful if the user is attempting to compensate for an otherwise poor quality diet that lacks the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are essential to optimal health overall.”