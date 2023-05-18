Share on Pinterest Design by MNT; Photography by BSIP/UIG/Getty Images & Monty Rakusen/Getty Images It’s estimated that up to 80% of women in menopause will experience vasomotor symptoms, also known as hot flashes.

Federal regulators have now approved a new drug, Veozah, to treat this particular menopausal symptom.

Experts say the oral medication should be relief to many women.

They also note there are lifestyle factors that also can help ease hot flashes, including a healthy diet and adequate sleep. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Veozah (fezolinetant), an oral medication for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) caused by menopause. It is the first medicine of its kind (neurokinin 3) to be approved for treating vasomotor symptoms. It’s expected that the drug will be available in retail pharmacies in about three weeks. “Veozah is a new drug based on solid research and has FDA approval,” said Dr. Monte Swarup, FACOG, an OB/GYN in Chandler, Arizona, and founder of the leading vaginal health information site Vaginal Health Hub. “It’s an oral medication for treating menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and vasomotor symptoms,” he told Medical News Today.

The clinical studies on new menopause medication There were two phase 3 studies that led up to the FDA approval. The mean age of the participants was 54. The subjects were menopausal women with one of the following situations: Prior hysterectomy (32%)

Prior oophorectomy (21%)

Prior hormone therapy (20%) The first trial included 522 women. In the second trial there were 500 participants. The women experienced an average of seven moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms. Participants were randomized to receive either a 45 mg dose of Veozah or a placebo. In both studies, after 12 weeks, the women receiving a placebo were re-randomized to Veozah to study the medicine’s safety further. The researchers looked at the frequency and severity of hot flashes at weeks 4 and 12 in both studies. For the frequency of symptoms, they reportedly a clinically meaningful reduction. For severity, they noted a statistically significant decrease. “Since Veovah is ‘the first drug of its kind’ to be FDA approved for hot flashes caused by menopause, there will be unforeseen speed bumps along the way,” said Dr, Sherry Ross, an OB/GYN and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “More long-term clinical studies are needed to show Veovah’s effectiveness and common side effects experienced by people using it,” she told Medical News Today. “The cost per month of taking Veovah is prohibitive and will single out the vast majority of people wanting to try it,” Ross added. “I would like to see the price come way down and have insurance companies cover Veovah as an alternative to hormone replacement therapy for many women in waiting.”

Menopause medication’s side effects The most severe possible side effect is elevated hepatic transaminase (liver injury). Before starting the medication, women are advised to have a blood test to look for liver damage. The test should be repeated every three months for the first nine months of using the medication. Symptoms of liver damage include: Nausea

Vomiting

Yellowing of skin or eyes Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical professional. People with cirrhosis or severe or end-stage renal disease are advised not take this medicine. “My first choice would still be hormone replacement therapy if it is right for the woman,” said Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz, an OB/GYN lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California. “But, I am cautiously optimistic about Veozah. We haven’t had a drug like this for hot flashes before, and it is good to have another tool to help women during menopause.” “I would prescribe it for the right patient because the only way to find out if it works is for women to use it,” Ruiz told Medical News Today. “The study evaluated it for 52 weeks, a good time limit, and showed that it is better than a placebo and can be given safely. However, when the public uses it, which gives us much more data, we will see how it does.” Other possible side effects include: Abdominal pain Diarrhea

Insomnia

Back pain

Hot flush