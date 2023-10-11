Share on Pinterest New research shows that a daily serving of grapes could benefit age-related vision by improving a biomarker of macular degeneration. Stocksy/Getty Images Tim M Lanthier/Getty Images A recent study found that a daily cup and a half of grapes may improve age-related vision problems.

The findings suggest that daily grape consumption could improve a biomarker of macular degeneration in older adults.

Grapes contain antioxidants that may reduce oxidative stress, which contributes to poor eye health. Carrots aren’t the only food that’s good for eye health. A recent study found that a daily serving of grapes improved age-related vision problems in older adults. The study is the first randomized, controlled human study of the potential benefits of grapes for human eyesight in the aging population. According to the study’s authors, grape consumption reduces oxidative stress and benefits certain age-related biomarkers linked to macular degeneration. Macular degeneration occurs in the eye’s macula, the central part of the retina, and generally occurs in people over 50. The condition makes it difficult for people to see things directly in front of them — although they can see things not centrally located. The study results were recently published in the journal Food & Function. It was funded by the California Table Grape Commission, which played no role in its implementation, analysis, or interpretation of data.

Are grapes good for eye health? The study involved 34 participants divided into two groups. Over the course of 16 weeks, one group consumed the equivalent of 1.5 cups each day of table grapes in the form of freeze-dried table grape powder. (Using grape powder allowed for more precise portion control.) The remaining individuals served as a control group, consuming a placebo powder instead. Every four weeks, the researchers measured participants’ macular pigment optical density (MPOD) — lower density in the macula increases the risk of macular degeneration. The researchers also observed how grapes impacted the accumulation of AGEs, an acronym for “advanced glycation end products,” measured in the skin. At 16 weeks, the researchers observed a significant improvement in MPOD for the grapes-consuming group, and found that the control group had a significant increase in AGEs over the test period compared to the grapes-eating group.

Grapes help fight oxidative stress Oxidative stress occurs when the body has an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants. A free radical molecule has an uneven number of electrons, and an antioxidant molecule can donate an electron to the free radical to remain stable. Too many unstable free radicals can damage DNA, fatty tissue, and proteins, causing various problems throughout the body. One of these is macular degeneration. The researchers measured participants’ total antioxidant capacity and overall phenolic content every eight weeks. At the end of the study, the researchers observed an improvement in total antioxidant capacity and phenolic content compared to the control group. One of the authors of the study, Dr. Jung Eun Kim, an assistant professor at the Department of Food Science & Technology at the National University of Singapore, explained to Medical News Today: “Grapes are rich in antioxidants such as phenolic compounds (catechin, quercetin, resveratrol, and anthocyanin), certain carotenoids (lutein and β-carotene), and vitamins. These overall antioxidants may explain eye-protective effects against oxidative stress with grapes.”

What are the mechanisms of age-related vision loss? The current study indicates that grape consumption helped reduce the accumulation of “AGEs.” Dr. Giyaur explained that AGEs “are a group of harmful compounds that form when sugars react with proteins or fats in the body through a process called ‘glycation,’” Glycation may occur in the body from high sugar consumption or by eating foods cooked at high temperatures. “[AGEs] are associated with various health issues, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and damage to tissues and cells causing aging and age-related conditions including macular degeneration, and play a role in diseases like diabetes,” Dr. Giyaur said. Dr. Giyaur pointed out that of the study’s reported differences in AGEs over a 16-week trial, “the accumulation of AGEs in the body typically occurs gradually over many years.” Therefore, detecting changes in AGEs levels after a brief study “might be challenging, as it may require specialized laboratory techniques and may not yield dramatic or easily observable results within that relatively short timeframe,” she noted.