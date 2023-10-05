Could prebiotics and probiotics support bone health? The researchers of this study believe their findings may eventually provide a modifiable factor that can contribute to bone health. “Right now, the only treatments for osteoporosis are the drugs that are given to women with the disease,” Dr. Kiel explained. “If there were approaches to preserving skeletal strength with aging, then less women would get osteoporosis and need drug treatment. Right now, there are few if any, ways to achieve this.” “At this current stage of our research, we cannot specifically recommend anything that a physician could do to preserve bone through the microbiome, but we are now starting a study to test if probiotics combined with prebiotics can modify bone metabolism in a favorable way,” he added. “If our study supports a prevention approach by using synbiotics — probiotics combined with prebiotics — physicians may be able to recommend synbiotics as a dietary approach to the preservation of bone health.”

Targeting gut health to improve bone health After reviewing this study, Dr. Rosario Ligresti, chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, told MNT he found the results fascinating. “For a long time, we have speculated that there was a connection between bone health and a healthy microbiome,” he explained. “This is the first well-done study that firmly links certain types of bacterial profiles in the microbiome with a more healthy bone structure.” Dr. Ligresti said the theory of how the gut microbiome might affect bone health centers around the immune system. “The microbiome — especially certain microbiome profiles — might trigger a certain type of immune system inflammatory response that directly affects how the cells that remodel bone function,” he continued. “This can be either a positive, or more worrisome, a negative effect leading to bone loss.” “Now that this research has more conclusively linked certain microbiome profiles with bone health, we have to get more precise. Which species of bacteria in the microbiome are most responsible for this link? If we can gain some insight into this particular question, it opens the door to potentially more targeted therapy for bone health.” — Dr. Rosario Ligresti, gastroenterologist