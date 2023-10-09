Share on Pinterest New research suggests another potential biomarker and trigger for Parkinson’s disease. Image credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, have made an important breakthrough in our understanding of Parkinson’s disease.

Their discovery centres around the damage of mitochondrial DNA in brain cells and its potential as an early biomarker for the disease.

As this condition affects over 10 million individuals worldwide, these findings hold significant promise for the future of diagnostics and treatments.

With the implications of these damaged DNA pieces likened to an unchecked forest blaze, the research provides hope and a fresh direction in understanding and treating this condition.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that impacts movement. Initial symptoms involve shaking, diminished sense of smell and difficulties with coordination.

The exact cause of Parkinson’s disease remains unclear but current theories suggest that genetic alterations and interactions with the environment, such as exposure to harmful substances, may significantly contribute to its onset.

In a new study, published in Molecular Psychiatry , researchers from the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark, explain how mitochondria, which are essential energy factories in brain cells, especially neurons, experience damage and could be implicated in the disease.

This damage leads to problems in the mitochondrial DNA, which then spreads the disease throughout the brain rapidly.

The researchers point out that their study confirms that the transmission of this damaged genetic material results in symptoms similar to Parkinson’s and its evolution into dementia.

Lead author Prof. Shohreh Issazadeh-Navikas, group leader for Neuroinflammation Unit, Director of MoMeD PhD School, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, spoke to Medical News Today about the study.

“We show that brain cells chop off parts of their own genetic material (mitochondrial DNA) and spit it out of the cells, this is taken up by other nonboring cells,” Prof. Issazadeh-Navikas explained.

“In this way, this damaged genetic material makes the new cell sick and thereby disease spreads like a wildfire,” she added.

“Normally antiviral genes help the brain cells to prevent the disease to start and spread. But if brain cells do not have good antiviral responses, then the disease can start,” Prof. Issazadeh-Navikas pointed out.