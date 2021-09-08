Share on Pinterest New research examines the all-cause mortality risk among people with MS and depression. Dougal Waters/Getty Images

A new study published in Neurology, the Official Journal of the American Academy of Neurology, showed that people with multiple sclerosis (MS) and depression had about a 5.4 times increased risk of death from all causes compared to people without MS and depression.

People with MS with and without depression also had an increased risk of vascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

The study findings emphasize the importance of identifying and treating depression and other cardiovascular (CV) risk factors in people with MS.

Nearly 1 million people in the United States have MS , a central nervous system disease with a variable and sometimes disabling course. Women are three times more likely to develop MS than men, and people typically receive a diagnosis between 20-50 years of age.

Although MS disproportionately affects white individuals of European ancestry, recent reports demonstrate an increased incidence rate among African Americans compared to white people.

Scientists believe MS is an autoimmune disease where a person’s body attacks the myelin sheath (the covering surrounding the nerves), resulting in abnormal conduction of electrical impulses through the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

People with MS may experience various symptoms, including altered vision, muscle weakness, incoordination, numbness, pain, trouble with memory or focus, tremors, and depression.

The paper in Neurology quotes previous studies showing that people without MS but with depression have a 30% increased risk of developing vascular disease and a 70% greater risk of death from all causes.

This prompted researchers from the Imperial College of London, the University College London Queen Square Institute of Neurology in the United Kingdom, and the Max Rady College of Medicine University of Manitoba, CA, to conduct a study.

In an interview with MNT, co-author and study researcher Dr. Raffaele Palladino, MD, Ph.D. in the Department of Primary Care and Public Health, Imperial College of London, explained: “Depression is the most frequent comorbidity in people with MS, affecting more than 20% of them.”

“Considering that depression is associated with poorer health behaviors (diet, physical activity) and vascular risk management, we wanted to assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with [the] general population.”