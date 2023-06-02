Share on Pinterest New research confirms that having a heart attack could speed up cognitive decline. Image credit: Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru/Stocksy.

In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.

Survival rates have improved greatly over the past few years; now almost 90% of people who experience a heart attack will survive it.

Heart health is strongly related to brain health, as healthy blood flow is vital to the functioning of the brain.

A large-scale study has now found that older adults who experience a heart attack show a faster rate of cognitive decline in the following years than those who do not.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing one death every 33 seconds. And every year, about 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack or myocardial infarction (MI).

A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to the heart muscle is interrupted, usually by a blockage in an artery. This deprives the muscle of oxygen and nutrients, and may lead to a cardiac arrest, where the heart stops beating.

The vast majority of people who experience a heart attack will survive — only around 12% of heart attacks are fatal. To reduce the chances of experiencing a further heart attack, the CDC advises people to follow a healthy diet, increase their physical activity, stop smoking and try to reduce stress, as well as take their prescribed medications.

Some studies have suggested that a heart attack may increase the chance of developing dementia, but the evidence has, so far, been inconclusive.

Now, a large-scale study has found that people who have had a heart attack have a faster rate of cognitive decline than those who have not.

The study is published in JAMA Neurology .