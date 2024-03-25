How does extreme heat affect the heart? Lead study author Dr. Daniel W. Riggs, assistant professor of medicine in the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute at the University of Louisville explained that heat exposure is an important yet underappreciated risk factor contributing to heart disease. “In the context of warming global temperatures the frequency of extreme temperature events is increasing and will continue to negatively impact population health,” Dr. Riggs told Medical News Today. “A better understanding of the effects of heat on health, including heart health, is necessary to develop evidence-based approaches to help mitigate and prevent future climate-related impacts on health and well-being.” “Although the link between cardiovascular disease and exposure to high heat is well established, the mechanisms and exposure pathways that promote the development of cardiovascular disease are complex and require more research. Therefore, our interest was to try to develop a better understanding of how exposure to high temperatures may contribute to immune-inflammatory activation.” — Dr. Daniel W. Riggs, lead study author

Hotter temps drive inflammation At the study’s conclusion, researchers found that for every five-degree increase in UTCI, there was also an increase in levels of key markers of inflammation in participants’ blood samples. “Previous research has established a relationship between higher temperatures and an increase in inflammatory markers,” Dr. Riggs explained. “However, previous studies have primarily focused on ambient temperature and a limited number of inflammatory markers.” “The objective of our study was to assess heat exposure using more physiologically relevant markers of heat, such as the UTCI and a larger panel of inflammatory and immune markers, with the goal of getting a more complete and accurate picture of the relationship between heat and inflammation.” — Dr. Daniel W. Riggs, lead study author “Participants in our study were only exposed to moderate levels of heat, and we were surprised to find that these moderate levels were related to a variety of markers reflective of changes to inflammation, and innate and adaptive immune responses,” Dr. Riggs noted.

Effects of heat stress on the immune response This study also found that study participants experienced a decrease in B cells, which researchers say also indicates a lowering of the capabilities of the body’s immune system. “Temperature and humidity are known to be important environmental drivers of infectious, airborne disease transmission,” Dr. Riggs said. “This could suggest that not only are people at higher risk of exposure to infectious disease during high temperatures, but they could also be more vulnerable to disease or inflammation.” “Dysregulation of the immune system and inflammatory pathways are known to be a leading mechanism in many types of cardiovascular disease,” he continued. “Our findings suggest that heat exposure could be contributing to these pathways that ultimately lead to greater risk of cardiovascular disease.”